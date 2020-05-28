MONTPELIER – When it comes to a parks ordinance the City Council is in the process of revising the highlights can be summed up in two short sentences that read like one: No smoking. Guns allowed.
Those appear to be the most jarring adjustments now under consideration though neither is as big a change as they initially appear.
Going for a stroll in Hubbard Park with a pack of cigarettes in you pocket doesn’t violate any city regulation though lighting one could, and definitely would, under a change recommended by the city’s Parks Commission.
Dan Dickerson, who serves on the commission, acknowledged the subtle change likely was the most controversial proposed to an ordinance that hasn’t been altered since 1990.
“This is the one area we thought could draw some concern,” he said, recalling a 2-year-old debate over whether to ban smoking in downtown Montpelier.
Councilor Conor Casey recalled that debate and expressed concern that some of the arguments advanced by those opposed to the proposed ban at the time – that it was “elitist” and could be interpreted as a veiled attempt to move homeless smokers along – could easily be applied to parks.
Casey noted councilors rejected the downtown smoking ban and as much as he was repelled by the thought of seeing cigarette butts along park trails, he wasn’t prepared to support the proposed change.
“My comfort level just isn’t there yet even though personally I probably agree with it,” he said.
Councilor Dona Bate argued it wasn’t a change at all. The ban, she said, already is on the books, and she said she believes the council should not waver on the public health issue.
“I feel it’s important we keep that message of not having smoking in our parks,” Bate said.
Bate was half right with respect to the existing prohibition, which Dickerson said could be found in 5-year-old ordinance that includes a broad prohibiting smoking and the use of tobacco products on “… any park, field or recreational area owned by the city, which is conspicuously posted with signage prohibiting smoking.”
Dickerson said the commission found the concluding caveat confusing.
“It sort of reads like if there’s not signage, then smoke away,” he said. “If the intent was for there to be a smoking ban, then I think it should just be an outright ban.”
Casey was the only councilor to express some misgivings about making the change, though most didn’t weigh in at all, and agreed they weren’t ready to approve a final version of the document without additional changes.
One involves firearms prohibition that has been on the books for 30 years.
Though the existing ordinance suggests otherwise, City Manager Bill Fraser told councilors you can legally pack a pistol in Hubbard Park as long as you don’t fire it.
Fraser said the Vermont League of Cities and Towns confirmed what Councilor Dan Richardson recently suspected was a problem with the prohibition.
“The city actually would not be authorized to prevent the ‘carry’ or ‘display’ of firearms,” Fraser explained. “We can regulate the ‘discharge.’”
Fraser said there was no point clinging to language that couldn’t be enforced and might invite a legal challenge.
“(If) you leave it in, you don’t have the authority to do anything with it,” he said.
Councilors agreed the revised ordinance, which has been broadened to apply to all city parks – not just Hubbard Park and Summer Street Park – wasn’t ready for adoption. They asked for additional adjustments, including one that will allow guns.
No change was proposed to the smoking ban, notwithstanding Casey’s expressed reservation.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.