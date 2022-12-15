MONTPELIER — A soon-to-be-completed reappraisal will alter most of the math, but based on the current grand list, a plan to spend nearly $17.4 million to operate the city during the coming fiscal year would add more than 9.3 cents to the local tax rate — an increase of 7.4%.
That’s the starting point in budget deliberations for city councilors, who generally agreed the proposal’s bottom line — one that would boost city spending by more than $1.2 million, or 7.6% — was in the ballpark during a marathon meeting Wednesday night.
Before it was over councilors had covered a lot of ground.
They were told the city is sporting an undesignated fund balance of more than $2 million — a surplus that swelled by more than $465,000 during the fiscal year that ended June 30. That’s enough to run the city for two months if everyone stopped paying property taxes, which, according to the audit that councilors accepted Wednesday night, accounts for roughly 77% of municipal revenue.
Lame duck Mayor Anne Watson said it’s the first time she can recall the city’s fund balance exceeding the target — 15% of municipal expenditures — contemplated in a council-adopted policy.
Asked whether they were interested in proposing a charter change that would pave the way for a twice-rejected 1% local sales tax, councilors were of mixed minds. Watson, who is stepping down at the end of the month to assume her new role as one of Washington County’s three senators, said she’d like to see the item on the ballot again.
Councilor Cary Brown said she wasn’t so sure. Brown described the sales tax — local or otherwise — as regressive and noted those least able to afford it likely wouldn’t reap any benefit property taxpayers might see if the tax were implemented.
Brown wasn’t a hard “no,” and others indicated they were at least open to the idea, prompting Watson to declare the discussion “to be continued.”
While councilors haven’t decided whether to ask voters to approve a local sales tax they rejected in 2004 and again in 2012, they agreed to pursue a ballot question that would ask voters to withdraw from an inter-municipal cooperative — the Central Vermont Public Safety Authority — they have consistently supported by wide margins.
While voters in Barre and Montpelier have been supportive of the joint venture since creating it in 2014, officials in both communities have been considerably less so — creating an often-awkward relationship between the board of the authority and its two member-communities.
Twenty-four hours after their counterparts in Barre punted a similar decision until next week, Montpelier’s councilors agreed to ask Montpelier voters to withdraw from the authority in March.
Those interested in irony might have heard it in the words of departing Police Chief Brian Peete, who received a sentimental sendoff after providing councilors with an overview of the department he is about to leave.
During Peete’s lengthy presentation he suggested that when it comes to emergency services in the future, it will require regionalization, which is exactly the reason the public safety authority was created in 2014.
“The way that we’re doing things right now, we will not survive in Vermont if we do not consolidate or regionalize the resources we have left,” Peete said, noting that is true of fire and ambulance services and has been the subject of a running discussion of police chiefs in central Vermont.
“This is the time,” he said, shortly before accolades over his two-year tenure started.
Earlier in the meeting councilors heard from Public Works Director Kurt Motyka, who told them, among other things, that a consulting engineer has been retained to evaluate ways to reduce water pressure in an aging distribution system. They also were asked to consider increasing Montpelier’s annual per-capita contribution to the Wrightsville Beach Recreation District.
The latter request, councilors agreed, will be discussed when they focus on the budget proposal presented by City Manager Bill Fraser during the public portion of Wednesday night’s meeting.
Fraser breezed through what he characterized as a “high-level” budget overview — flagging expenditures — few of them new — believed to be consistent with the council’s strategic plan.
That list includes $110,000 for the city’s Housing Task Force and $100,000 for economic development — a $50,000 increase. Fraser said both of those expenditures would be put toward evolving plans for the Country Club Road project.
The budget retains $20,000 in stipends for committee members; $15,000 for lobbying services; and funding make a temporary part-time communications position that was recently created a permanent full-time job.
The council’s discussion was relatively brief, and members generally agreed maintaining current city services and addressing infrastructure should be a priority.
Though Brown she would prefer not to have to defend a budget that reflects an increase that is slightly higher than the current rate of inflation — 7.1% — she indicated the council, not city staff, should decide if and where the budget should be trimmed.
“It’s in our court,” she said.
The council will pick up its budget discussion when it meets next Wednesday.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
