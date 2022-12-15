MONTPELIER — A soon-to-be-completed reappraisal will alter most of the math, but based on the current grand list, a plan to spend nearly $17.4 million to operate the city during the coming fiscal year would add more than 9.3 cents to the local tax rate — an increase of 7.4%.

That’s the starting point in budget deliberations for city councilors, who generally agreed the proposal’s bottom line — one that would boost city spending by more than $1.2 million, or 7.6% — was in the ballpark during a marathon meeting Wednesday night.

david.delcore@timesargus.com

