MONTPELIER — Urged to embrace “prevention” in order to stop pollution, city councilors picked planning and prodding instead.
After listening to a parade of residents — some in person and others online — call on them to pull the plug on the city’s longstanding arrangement to treat leachate from the state’s only landfill, councilors agreed on a less radical approach.
It’s not that Mayor Anne Watson and others on the council didn’t share concerns they heard about toxic per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), which is present in landfill leachate. They did.
Councilor Lauren Hierl bemoaned the so-called “forever chemicals” — the ones for which she acknowledged there is no known treatment and ample evidence linking them to groundwater contamination, cancer and an assortment of other serious illnesses.
So did Watson, a high school science teacher, who conceded it sure was tempting to do what residents were urging Wednesday night.
“My gut is, I just want to be done with it,” Watson said. “Let’s just cancel it. Let’s just not take any more leachate.”
It would have been a crowd-pleasing decision, but Watson wondered whether the course suggested by Hierl — one that would keep the city at the table pressing the state Agency of Natural Resources and the owner of the Coventry landfill — Casella Waste Management — working toward a pre-treatment solution.
“If we just say: ‘We’re out,’ does that put as much pressure on the progress,” Watson said of a problem she believes must be solved in the interest of water quality and the environment.
Though the city’s state-of-the-art Water Resource Recovery Facility is capable of removing metals and organic pollutants, it isn’t equipped to strip PFAS from treated wastewater before it is discharged into the Winooski River.
Councilors were reminded by Franklin Street resident Christy Binzen and others that technology doesn’t exist and neither does a proven pre-treatment alternative.
“There’s an old saying about ‘an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure’,” Binzen said. “Unfortunately, with PFAS, there is no cure right now, so I think prevention is the way to go.”
The alternative, Binzen and others agreed, was pollution and that, they said, was unacceptable.
Summer Street resident Darryl Bloom was one of them.
Bloom described PFAS as a “scary toxin” — one she said shouldn’t be knowingly injected into the environment.
“I and others are not saying: ‘Not in my back yard,’” Bloom said. “We’re saying: ‘Not in anyone’s backyard.”
Kent Street resident and environmental advocate Shaina Kasper agreed.
“We need to make sure that this garbage juice isn’t just not going to Montpelier, but that it’s not going anywhere,” she said.
According to Kasper, that means saying “no” in the only Vermont community currently accepting leachate from the Coventry landfill and reaching out to city councils in Plattsburgh, New York, and Concord, New Hampshire, to persuade them to “commit to not taking leachate until it is PFAS-free.”
Resident Stephen Whitaker said the council should take those living downstream from its treatment plant into consideration.
“We don’t have the right to put this into the river for those in Middlesex and Richmond and Burlington to swim in,” he said. “This is a question of morality.”
Most of those who spoke were among the more than three dozen residents who signed a letter urging the council to oppose a draft permit that, among other things, caps the amount of leachate that can be treated at the Montpelier facility at 60,000 gallons a day provided the total discharge of biological oxygen demand (BOD) doesn’t exceed 1,200 pounds on a daily basis. While the plant is currently permitted to treat 24,000 gallons a day, it is permitted to exceed that amount provided the daily BOD levels remain at, or below 1,200 pounds.
It’s why councilors were told the proposed permit, which is currently open to public comment is “more restrictive” than the one that exists, and there are no plans to double the amount of leachate that is being treated.
Based on their concerns about PFAS, residents argued any is too much with some suggesting storing the leachate until technology catches up with the problem.
Kurt Motyka, the city’s deputy director of public works, said that isn’t a viable option given the millions of gallons of leachate the plant processes every year. During the fiscal year that ended June 30, the plant processed 10.15 million gallons of leachate — largely due to the fact that other Vermont communities most notably Newport, had stopped because of environmental concerns.
Councilors acknowledged those concerns on Wednesday and expressed a commitment to develop a plan to eliminate the intake of PFAS-contaminated leachate.
Hierl suggested communicating that goal to the state along with some shorter term expectations as part of the public comment process on the draft permit that ends Nov. 8.
Hierl said stepped up state oversight, a robust monitoring program, and expectation that the Agency of Natural Resources and Casella would prioritize finding a solution to the problem were reasonable short-term expectations.
Watson said she liked the concept and wouldn’t be averse to imposing a deadline.
“If in two years there is still PFAS in the leachate, then we’re out,” she said stopping well short of making that a formal proposal.
There are financial considerations outlined in a memo on the topic.
The city currently receives a deep discount for its sludge disposal at the Casella-owned landfill in Coventry. Last year, that saved the city roughly $165,000. Meanwhile, the city generated more than $417,000 in leachate-related revenue, potentially pushing the combined effect of canceling the arrangement with Casella to more than $582,000 — money the city invests in projects that have environmental benefits.
City Manager Bill Fraser noted that “financial cushion,” while acknowledging the public health and safety concerns raised by residents.
The problem, Fraser said, is that when it comes to PFAS there isn’t a better solution than the one now being used.
“It (PFAS) is in the leachate, it’s being produced, and it’s got to go somewhere,” he said. “If it’s not here, then where?”
Plattsburgh was frequently mentioned as an alternative. It’s one Watson noted would result in PFAS in the leachate ending up in the same place — Lake Champlain — as it would have if it had been treated in Montpelier.
Watson said another factor to consider would be how turning away leachate would effect the first phase of a multi-million-dollar upgrade to the treatment facility on Dog River Road.
“Will (the upgraded plant) continue to be functional … if we stop (accepting leachate?” she asked. “I think it’s important to be eyes wide open about that aspect.”
Councilors took no formal action following the hour-long discussion, but agreed staff should draft a letter on their behalf reflecting the objectives outlined by Hierl for consideration at their next meeting. That meeting is two days after the comment period closes and members held open the possibility they might need to schedule a brief special session if the state is not willing to entertain a belated submission.
