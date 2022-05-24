BARRE — Both men still in the running to serve as Barre’s next chief executive have given the City Council something to ponder.
The good news?
After back-to-back daylong visits with the two finalists — Nicolas Storellicastro on Monday and Matthew Selby on Tuesday — Mayor Jake Hemmerick said there was a lot to like about both men who emerged from a citizen-led search process that spanned nearly nine months.
“We have two excellent choices,” Hemmerick said, even as a “sleep-deprived” Selby was still getting to know the Granite City and hours away from his closed door interview with the City Council.
As was the case with Storellicastro on Monday, Tuesday’s private interview with Selby was followed by a brief public presentation on one of a short list of suggested topics.
Storellicastro opted to focus on “building a more resilient and adaptable Barre post-COVID” to cap his community visit on Monday, while Selby’s presentation was on his thoughts about how a city with limited resources can effectively address its aging infrastructure.
Both men started their respective mornings in Barre over breakfast with Hemmerick at Espresso Bueno, though Storellicastro was no doubt more rested.
Because of a travel-related wrinkle that was ironed out even as Storellicastro was touring Barre on Monday, Selby didn’t arrive at Burlington International Airport until shortly before midnight on Monday, and he didn’t settle into his room at the Lodge at Millstone Hill in neighboring Barre Town until early Tuesday morning.
Selby turned the mild handicapped into a talking point — ditching his “no caffeine after noon” rule for the day after spending the morning in informal meetings with city department heads, city staff, members of various city committees.
Tuesday morning’s “meet and greets” were followed by lunch with retiring City Manager Steve Mackenzie at Mulligan’s Irish Pub and a 1 p.m. meeting — and more coffee — with business leaders, like Bob Lord, of E.F. Wall and Associates, and representatives of nonprofits, like the Barre Partnership.
That session didn’t draw a large crowd, but it did prompt an interesting conversation that allowed Selby to share a little about himself and display a sense of humor, a light touch and evidence that when he describes himself as a “big listener,” he isn’t just talking.
“I like to meet people,” he said. “I like to talk to people.”
Selby seemed to like talking to those gathered at the history center and his ears perked up when Tracie Lewis, executive director of the Barre Partnership, suggested a brew fest that was twice canceled as consequence of the pandemic might finally happen this fall.
Selby liked the idea and not just because the man with the economic and urban planning background has completed the Vermont Brewery Challenge twice. What he liked was Lewis’ explanation that what would be an entertaining annual event could bring a desirable business to the community he hopes to manage.
“I would love to see a brewery here in Barre,” he said.
When asked by Lord about the symbiotic, but sometimes strained relationship between the city and the town that surrounds it, Selby wondered aloud about “merger,” quickly acknowledged that was likely a sensitive subject, but couldn’t help circling back to it.
After listening to Mackenzie lament about the city’s struggles filling some vacancies over lunch, he said the city and town might have been onto something when they once split the cost of an assessor. And when Lord noted the two communities have a need for the state-of-the-art public works complexes, which could each easily cost $30 million, he hinted sharing one might be worth thinking about.
“I’m not going to touch that ‘third rail,’” he said.
Selby, who described himself as “gregarious” and noted others have suggested he is an “extreme extrovert,” was interested in hearing about Barre, and spent the rest of the afternoon touring the city’s wastewater treatment facility and an infrastructure project on Warren Street in preparation for his public presentation.
Hemmerick said councilors weren’t expected to make any decisions Tuesday night, but would likely meet privately to “debrief” as they did after Storellicastro’s visit Monday. The council has another executive session planned on Wednesday and while a decision could come out of that meeting, he said an announcement would wait until an employment contract has been negotiated.
A New England native, Selby, 49, was born in Massachusetts where he spent most of his career in municipal government prior to taking the interim city manager’s job in Yakima, Washington, last November. Selby spent five years as economic development director in Acton, Massachusetts, and more than a decade before that holding a variety of municipal posts in Ashland, Massachusetts.
While Selby has more experience in municipal government, Storellicastro, who is currently employed as chief financial and administrative officer for a New York City nonprofit, also made a strong impression during his Monday visit.
