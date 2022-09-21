BARRE — When it comes to municipal operations, the cost of business as usual in Barre would add nearly 11 cents to the tax rate for the fiscal year that starts next July.

City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro didn’t say that out loud on Tuesday night, but in a city where every penny on the tax rate generates roughly $50,000 in revenue you didn’t need a calculator to estimate the impact of spending an extra $553,000 on municipal operations.

david.delcore@timesargus.com

