BARRE — When it comes to municipal operations, the cost of business as usual in Barre would add nearly 11 cents to the tax rate for the fiscal year that starts next July.
City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro didn’t say that out loud on Tuesday night, but in a city where every penny on the tax rate generates roughly $50,000 in revenue you didn’t need a calculator to estimate the impact of spending an extra $553,000 on municipal operations.
Storellicastro did say that number out loud, stressing the 4.15% increase wouldn’t pay for any new initiatives, it would simply cover current costs and maintain existing services.
The budget-building process is just beginning in Barre, where city councilors welcomed Storellicastro’s preview of the work that lies ahead.
Costs are climbing, some revenues are heading in the other direction, and there is no guarantee that what councilors pitched as one-time subsidies that trimmed 3 cents from this year’s tax rate will again be available.
“This math is not the right math,” Storellicastro said, citing that combination of factors. “That’s bad budget math.”
For illustrative purposes, Storellicastro broke down the increase reflected in what he characterized as a “baseline budget.”
Personnel related costs, including wages and benefits, represent most of the projected increase – roughly $454,000. That is largely due to recently negotiated, and soon to be negotiated, labor agreements and an 11% increase in health insurance rates.
The balance of Storellicastro’s theoretical increase — roughly $100,000 — is tied to anticipated increases in the cost of everything, from heating fuel and gasoline to professional contracts and supplies.
The bottom line is the budget’s bottom line would swell from the $13.2 million voters approved in March to $13.75 million just to maintain the status quo.
On the revenue side, Storellicastro said the general fund will lose an additional $53,000 in cell tower revenue, and a federal grant that helped fund the addition of two new police officers will be reduced.
Then there are the “subsidies” the council used to blunt the tax impact of this year’s budget.
The council agreed to include $100,000 in pandemic-related federal funding to help pay for two new positions that haven’t yet been filled, and $50,000 in surplus money as sources of revenue in the budget for the current fiscal year.
Storellicastro’s baseline budget doesn’t assume the council will do that again, though Councilor Thomas Lauzon noted a charter provision that caps the amount of fund balance the city can carry from one fiscal year to the next at 5% of the budget likely will mean it will be required to use a portion of a fund balance that sits at $734,000.
Lauzon seemed least concerned by Storellicastro’s presentation, describing it as a good place to start.
“This isn’t the worst news I’ve heard at the start of budget season,” said Lauzon, who served as mayor for 12 years before stepping down in 2018.
Though it won’t have a direct effect on the general fund, Storellicastro said a 1% sales tax that is scheduled to go into effect in Barre on Oct. 1, will start generating welcome revenue for capital projects. If estimates are accurate, the tax should raise $750,000 during the budget year now being discussed.
Storellicastro said that money, coupled with most of the $2.5 million the city was awarded under the American Rescue Plan Act should be used strategically, and recommended surplus money be earmarked for “one-time, non-recurring expenses,” rather than a source of budget revenue.
“We don’t want to create a future fiscal cliff,” he said.
He asked for their priorities and thoughts with respect to parameters for the budget.
Councilor Teddy Waszazak said he wouldn’t support any budget that doesn’t include a down-payment on body-worn cameras for the police department following a failed attempt to secure a grant to cover that cost.
Beyond that, everything sounded negotiable, though Lauzon said he would struggle to support any new positions in a city still struggling to fill the ones that were included in this year’s budget.
It isn’t intentional, but Storellicastro noted those vacancies are helping shrink a projected operating deficit for the current fiscal year. The deficit was projected at $134,000 when the fiscal year started in July, it now stands at $70,000 resulting largely from money that was budgeted for positions that haven’t been filled.
Councilors did express an across-the-board interest in upgrading infrastructure, which revenue from the new local option tax should help address.
Mayor Jake Hemmerick said “a comprehensive, coordinated” approach to the city’s capital needs was at the top of his list, and he said he was open to adding staff to help make that happen.
Hemmerick hinted at a possible reorganization that would use funds now spent on outside organizations to bolster staffing in City Hall. A revamped website also was on his list.
When Hemmerick asked councilors to provide Storellicastro with a target increase to shoot for, Councilor Emel Cambel took the bait.
“I’d like it below 5%, probably closer to 3(%),” she said of the increase.
The latter figure sounded better to Lauzon.
“Now you’re talking,” he said, prompting a skeptical response from Cambel.
“I don’t see how it (limiting the increase to 3%) can happen,” she said. “Not without going backwards.”
Storellicastro said he’d heard what he needed in order to launch a process that will play out of the next few months, likely requiring making some “hard decisions,” before finalizing the city’s proposed spending plan in January.
Whatever the number, that budget will be considered by voters on Town Meeting Day in March.
A bond issue that would finance construction of a new public works complex won’t.
Though Public Works Director Bill Ahearn told councilors he had hoped a March vote would be possible, the project hasn’t progressed to the point where cost estimates needed to seriously explore outside funding sources would be available.
Ahearn said that will first require identifying a site, and urged the council to authorize the expansion of a consultant-led search for the optimal location even if it is beyond Barre’s borders.
The council narrowly approved the $39,500 contract amendment on a 4-3 vote.
Councilor Samn Stockwell joined Cambel, Lauzon and Waszazak in the majority while Michael Boutin and Michael Deering voted “no,” along with Hemmerick.
Boutin’s vote was driven by concern about the $30 million estimate for the project, while Hemmerick said he was underwhelmed by the proposal put forth by Banwell Architects.
Hemmerick acknowledged the need, but noted the project would be scrutinized by voters — if only because of the cost — and a plan to evaluate three sites and post plans on the city’s website felt inadequate.
“That approach isn’t going to land this plane,” he predicted.
In other business, councilors agreed to begin soliciting proposals for use of the city’s ARPA funds as part of a process that is expected to include an online survey and a public forum in November.
Storellicastro said he was working with a consultant to manage the community outreach process and the Central Vermont Regional Planning Commission also has offered its assistance.
The council is expected to receive a report before it finalizes its budget deliberations in January.
