MONTPELIER — As flood recovery efforts continue in Montpelier and talk turns to making the Capital City more “flood resilient,” some city councilors are concerned with what one described as the “heavy-handed” messaging coming from City Hall.
At issue are communications, which Councilor Tim Heney suggested Wednesday night were at best ill-timed and at worst misleading with respect to what is and isn’t required of those who own properties in the city’s river hazard area.
“It just doesn’t feel right to me,” Heney said, pointing to messaging that, in his view, has fueled confusion and caused unnecessary “stress and anxiety” among property owners evaluating repairs to mechanical and electrical systems still in their recently flooded basements.
“We’re in the middle of a crisis,” Heney complained. “People are spending huge amounts of their money and resources just to try to stabilize.”
And here’s where things get murky, because Heney said the top-line takeaway for many who have been paying attention to the city’s communications is that they must move electrical panels, furnaces and the like out of their basements in order to comply with River Hazard Area Regulations the city adopted in 2018 and requirements of the National Flood Insurance Program.
Heney said that isn’t necessarily true and even in cases where it is, it isn’t an overnight exercise.
“It takes time and a lot of money and it needs to be done deliberatively,” he said. “Not right now, when we’re in the middle of a crisis.”
Councilor Cary Brown said she spoke with a neighbor shortly before Wednesday night’s council meeting who was concerned the city was requiring furnaces to be moved out of flooded basements.
Brown said that was news to her and suggested the city move swiftly to clear up any confusion.
“We need some clarification,” she said. “People have already made repairs.”
Planning Director Mike Miller said “repairs” — emergency or otherwise — don’t trigger the need to move electrical and mechanical systems out of basements and above Montpelier’s “design flood elevation.”
“If somebody is repairing something … it does not need to be elevated,” he said. “If it’s replaced, it does.”
Heney said that distinction needed to be made more clear.
“The message from the city that I’m seeing right now is ‘you have to change,’” he said. “It doesn’t clearly tell people they have an option for a … short term fix.”
Councilor Sal Alfano agreed, noting many residents don’t know the boundaries of the city’s river hazard area and don’t know whether the sorts of improvements required by the city’s regulations were eligible for reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
Miller said the latter question was best posed to FEMA, while noting the regulations only apply to buildings — there are 375 of them — in the river hazard area.
Based on those regulations, any time — flood or no flood — the owner of one of those buildings decides it is time to replace the heating system they would likely be required to move it out of the basement.
“We want people to know eventually things have to get moved up,” Miller said, acknowledging the potential for waivers in “unique cases” where strict compliance isn’t possible.
Miller acknowledged the city’s messaging may not have been as clear as it could have been and may have come across “a little too forceful,” but said it was intended to communicate the regulatory reality facing affected property owners who have a choice to make.
Miller said some may elect to forego the expense associated with short-term repairs in favor of investing in a longer term solution now.
Main Street resident Stan Brinkerhoff said that made sense to him — especially with respect to electrical panels that can easily be moved from the basement to the first floor in buildings undergoing repairs to walls and flooring.
“It does seem like now is the time,” he said.
Brinkerhoff said he didn’t share Heney’s concern about recent communications, but suggested a simple “flood recovery guide” could "help people navigate an expensive time in their lives."
Franklin Street resident Christie Binzen had questions. She asked what, if any, financial resources are available to finance the kind of changes contemplated in the regulations, while worrying some homes aren’t built to absorb a first-floor furnace.
Miller said the city is exploring what resources might be available, and acknowledged complying with the regulations could be more challenging for some property owners than others. He said a compact furnace might fit in a closet, but it was possible a bedroom, or even a small apartment, might be needed to house electrical and mechanical systems.
“It’s going to be a challenge and it’s going to be case by case as we help individuals,” he said, noting in some cases and small addition might need to be constructed in order to meet the city’s regulations.
City Manager Bill Fraser said City Hall, which saw its basement offices swamped and mechanical systems, including those that operate the now idle elevator damage, is prepared to lead by example … to a point.
No one is suggesting moving the boilers out of the basement in City Hall, though Fraser said the city will takes steps to further “harden and protect” them, understanding that is an “imperfect” solution.
Fraser said the rest of the mechanical systems, including controls for the elevator, will likely land on in the back of Memorial Room where they could be joined by basement offices that were displaced by the flood.
That would mean moving council chambers, and Fraser said the basement is the likely landing spot because meeting and community spaces might be the most flood resilient use of that space. The move, if it happens, would limit the city’s financial exposure in future floods by moving high-cost equipment above the base flood elevation and replacing it with comparatively inexpensive furnishings.
“We’re really at the front end of this, but that is what we’re thinking,” he said.
Councilor Lauren Hierl suggested the city think bigger and consider engaging a professional facilitator to assist with a community-wide conversation involving ideas to make the entire community more flood resilient. The idea enjoyed broad support.