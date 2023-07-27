MONTPELIER — As flood recovery efforts continue in Montpelier and talk turns to making the Capital City more “flood resilient,” some city councilors are concerned with what one described as the “heavy-handed” messaging coming from City Hall.

At issue are communications, which Councilor Tim Heney suggested Wednesday night were at best ill-timed and at worst misleading with respect to what is and isn’t required of those who own properties in the city’s river hazard area.

david.delcore@timesargus.com