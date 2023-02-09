MONTPELIER — Boosters of long-discussed plans for a riverside park in the heart of the Capital City just caught an 18-month lifeline from a divided city council.
It required the decisive vote of mayoral hopeful and current Council President Jack McCullough, but the temporarily short-handed council voted 4-2 to give supporters of Confluence Park more time to raise money for an ambitious project preliminary. Estimates suggest it could cost $3 million.
Initial projections pegged the upper end cost of the accessible park proposed at the confluence of the Winooski River and its North Branch at $1 million, and the city’s $600,000 share was included in a broader $1.8 million bond issue that was handily approved by Montpelier voters last year.
While the money was included in a “not to exceed” number that covered other projects, voters are being asked to adjust the language they approved to give the city more “flexibility” in how that money is spent.
If approved, the article on the Town Meeting Day ballot would give the council the discretion to abandon any of the projects it pitched as a package last year and reallocate the approved funding for one, or more, of the others. Confluence Park is listed in the language, but the council publicly has discussed shelving the project amid concerns over ballooning costs and suggestions there are better ways to spend the $600,000.
That’s where things stood heading into a night that began with resident Phil Dodd urging councilors to pull the plug on Confluence Park and ended shortly after they refused to do that.
No one who spoke was conceptually opposed to the park that has been part of the city’s Capital District Master Plan since 1999 and, City Manager Bill Fraser noted, was part of initial conversations involving the transit center on Taylor Street 20 years ago.
Dodd said the city has many other needs, the cost increase was difficult to defend given financial challenges that lay ahead, and development of the park was complicated by the fact that the area is being used as a gathering space for unhoused residents.
“It’s not appropriate to move ahead at this time,” he said.
Councilors were reminded the Vermont River Conservancy has been working on the proposed park since 2018, has already secured more than $500,000 in grant money, and is ready to begin final design.
With the $600,000 approved by Montpelier voters last year, VRC Co-Director Kassia Randzio said more than $1.1 million of the money believed to be needed is in place, and the organization hoped it would be given time to raise the balance.
“I’m hoping that the council will continue to support this visionary project and give us time to raise the funds to fully leverage the existing financial commitments to make this project happen,” she said.
Randzio predicted that task likely would go from daunting to undoable if money already approved by Montpelier voters is abruptly removed from the mix. Barring a change, she said, the city’s financial commitment to the project is a huge help.
“Being able to have this existing funding, including that city allocation, means that we can go forward to other funders and say, ‘Hey, we’re a third of the way there, can you help us get 100% of the way there,’ and we’ll be able to better leverage those city dollars,” she said, acknowledging that will take time.
Given the application cycle for various state and federal funding opportunities, Randzio suggested those behind the Confluence Park project likely would have a much better idea of where things stand in 18 months.
Joined by Roy Schiff, of SLR Consulting, Randzio defended the process that led to the design of a park that councilors were told has cost roughly $125,000 — money that will need to be repaid if the project is abandoned.
Schiff told councilors “phasing” the park project in an effort to reduce costs wasn’t an option without sacrificing plans to make it completely ADA accessible — from the bike path to the fishing platform and boat launches at the river’s edge 14 feet below. That feature, he said, was the heart of the plan and one of the reasons for the higher-than-anticipated cost.
Councilors were torn and, while most residents who spoke were openly skeptical, one hung around with his 6-year-old daughter long enough to express his support for what he viewed as a “transformational project” with a huge economic upside.
“Confluence Park is just the beginning of a transformed Montpelier,” he said, noting that he once lived in Missoula, Montana, which has turned its rivers into a recreational resource that has paid off in a huge way.
“Without taking this first step, it’s hard to figure out how we’ll take the next,” he said.
Others who spoke said they were concerned about the cost, as well as competing needs for city resources and troubled by a park that was the product of a process resident Peter Kelman suggested was “vision-driven not needs-driven.”
“I, too, am interested in ‘facing the river,’ but I can think of lots of ways to face the river that are nothing like this park,” he said.
Kelman was among those individuals who noted Gateway Park has river access and, while it isn’t in the downtown, there are opportunities to make more of some of the parking lots that line the river without the heavy investment.
“I really want you guys to rethink this in terms of ‘what are our needs?’ Not, ‘what was a vision of some people who like to kayak?’” he said.
After listening to residents, Councilor Dona Bate said she could comfortably support committing funding for another 18 months and Councilor Lauren Hierl agreed.
“It’s keeping the project alive, knowing that there’s still a lot of work to do,” Hierl said.
Councilor Pelin Kohn said she wasn’t prepared to make a decision based on the information provided. Councilor Cary Brown expressed an interest in hearing more from the public before making any long-term commitments.
Brown acknowledged there was a lot to like about the proposed park, but noted it was hard to ignore the fact it would be developed on a space many of the city’s unhoused residents congregate and sleep, in some cases. Their needs, she said, aren’t being met, making it harder to get behind a hefty investment in a park that would create a new recreational amenity,” she said.
“It’s disturbing me at a core level, the idea of spending $3 million, and not meeting the needs of the people who are currently using that space,” she said.
The comment provoked an emotional response from Councilor Jennifer Morton, who brushed away tears as she spoke about social service systems she suggested is buckling to the detriment of those who need it.
“The pandemic has broken people and has broken systems, and nobody wants to talk about it,” she said. “Everybody wants to keep avoiding it like it’s not happening.”
Morton, a social worker, apologized for swerving off topic and for getting emotional. Brown assured her it was understandable.
“I hear you,” she told Morton. “There is energy and money for building a park like this when there isn’t for the problems that you’re talking about.”
Except Morton said she supported the park and didn’t need more time to think about giving boosters more time to pursue grants to make it happen.
“Having a free place to go? Hell, yes!” she said. “Yes, I would love to have a place to take my kids on a hot summer day.”
Morton joined Bate and Hierl in voting for what amounts to an 18-month extension, while Brown and Kohn both voted “no.” McCullough didn’t vote at all, and declared the motion passed before being reminded it takes four affirmative votes to approve anything.
Rather than let the motion fail, McCullough voted with the majority on an issue he acknowledged at the outset had generated recent opposition.
McCullough is locked in a contested race to serve the one year remaining on Anne Watson’s two-year term. Watson resigned last month to assume her new role as one of Washington County’s three senators. McCullough has been joined in the race to replace Watson by Dan Jones and Richard Sheir.
