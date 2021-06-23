BARRE — Its name is misleading, its goal is unclear, but city councilors just approved the creation of an “organics diversion task force” to explore the possibility of adding trash hauling to the list of taxpayer-funded city services.
The idea isn’t new and councilors who met in City Hall for the first time in 15 months Tuesday night didn’t spend much time talking about it. What they did is appoint a task force to pick up where a similarly named committee — one that included representatives from both Barre Montpelier — left off well over a year ago.
Mayor Lucas Herring said that is when Montpelier lost interest in the initiative, the pandemic hit and subsequent overtures to Montpelier Mayor Anne Watson, who served on the committee, confirmed it is not a priority in the Capital City.
It still is in Barre where Herring said Wednesday it remains on a list of council “priorities” prompting him to propose the task force Tuesday night.
According to Herring, hiring a consultant to conduct a feasibility study is off the table, as is the prospect of splitting that cost — once estimated by the now-defunct committee at more than $115,000 — with Montpelier. That chore will fall to the newly created task force, which includes a couple of committee hold-overs — Assistant Public Works Director Steve Micheli and former council member John LePage — and Councilor Samn Stockwell, who was appointed Tuesday night.
Working with city staff and relying on information solicited from private haulers, Herring said the task force would try to determine how much it might cost the city to contract for collection of trash, recyclables and possibly organics on behalf of all of its residents.
Herring said Wednesday he expected the task force could either have a recommendation about how much to budget for a franchised residential waste removal system when budget season rolls around later this year, or conclude the idea isn’t feasible.
According to Herring, the upside of the proposal is it would provide a service some people have suggested should be paid for by property taxes and reduce the wear and tear on city streets by limiting the number of heavy trucks that use them on a regular basis.
The downside is it will be more economical for some than others, may not save anyone money and could cost small haulers, like the one Herring uses to drop off his trash, their livelihoods.
It isn’t clear whether the contemplated change would extend beyond single-family homes, though Herring said he believed the service would be compulsory for homeowners and the cost contractually covered by the city and passed on to taxpayers if the task force thinks its viable and the council believes its worthwhile.
The topic didn’t generate much discussion on a night when councilors welcomed their return to City Hall and tested the hybrid meeting format they plan to continue going forward.
While the council met in-person and some participants in the meeting, from resident Ellen Kaye to Public Works Director Bill Ahearn, attended remotely, all were easy to hear. Even though the council’s discussion was audible online, City Manager Steve Mackenzie said it should improve after a technological upgrade that will be made before its next meeting on July 13.
The remote option was a welcome convenience for Alexander Raeburn, Janelle Starr and Heather Milne-Ritchie. All had applied to fill vacancies and were appointed following brief interviews. Raeburn is the newest member of the Police Advisory Committee, Milne-Ritchie was appointed to the Cemetery Commission, and Starr filled one of two open seats on the Recreation Committee. The other went to Nancy Wolfe, who attended the meeting in person.
So did Michael Hellein. One of two applicants for a vacant seat on the Development Review Board, Hellein, who serves on the Planning Commission and the Transportation Advisory Committee, was the only one who attended Tuesday’s meeting. The other, Ulysse “Pete” Fournier, a former councilor and past chair of the review board, did not attend — either in-person or remotely — leading to Hellein’s appointment.
As expected, councilors authorized Mackenzie to sign a contract with New England Municipal Consultants Ltd. for a citywide reappraisal that will start next year and wrap up in 2024. The reappraisal will cost roughly $300,000.
Due to delays associated with the belated approval of the school budget earlier this month, councilors also voted to alter the due date for the first tax installment during the fiscal year that starts July 1. Typically, the first quarterly installment is due on Aug. 15. However, because the education tax won’t be available until later next month, the council moved the date of the first installment to Sept. 15. The other three quarterly installments, which are due in November, February and May, remain unchanged.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
