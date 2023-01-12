MONTPELIER — City councilors agreed to boost a budget that is still a work in progress, while inching closer to asking voters to approve a 1% sales tax they’ve handily rejected once before.
On a night when councilors were skewered by a resident “disappointed” in their performance, they welcomed one new member, learned another will soon be stepping down, and set the stage for the election of an interim mayor in March.
The public portion of Wednesday night’s session opened with the swearing in of Pelin Kohn, who was recently appointed to fill the District 2 vacancy created by Conor Casey’s resignation, and ended with Councilor Jennifer Morton signaling she won’t run for the District 3 seat she has held for the past year.
In between, the council covered a lot of ground and, after a meeting-ending executive session, agreed to buy some property on Gould Hill Road.
Following the brief closed-door discussion, councilors authorized purchase of 51.42 acres on Gould Hill Road for $52,000 and instructed City Manager Bill Fraser and Parks Director Alec Ellsworth to seek full reimbursement from the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board.
The council, Fraser and former mayor Anne Watson, who like Casey, resigned last month following her recent election as one of Washington County’s three senators, were called out early on in the meeting by resident Tina Muncy.
A retired school principal, Muncy gave the council, Fraser and Watson failing grades when it comes to fiscal responsibility and maintaining the city’s infrastructure.
The draft $17.4 million budget calls for spending roughly $1.2 million more than voters approved a year ago, an increase of 7.6%, and would add an estimated 9.34 cents to the municipal portion of the tax rate, an increase in 7.4%.
Muncy didn’t mince words.
“You’re going to present a budget to the people of Montpelier that’s a 7.5% increase from last year,” she said, suggesting property taxes in Montpelier were getting out of hand.
Muncy said it would be one thing if she didn’t pay for trash removal, was able to drive on “smooth streets,” or turn on the faucet without wondering whether water would come out. She called the voter-approved acquisition of property on Country Club Road “amusing” because whatever eventually becomes of the land that was once home to the local Elks Lodge and its nine-hole golf course will require new infrastructure, and she suggested the city doesn’t have a good track record maintaining the infrastructure it already has.
“I’m really disappointed because I believe the people of Montpelier vote ‘yes’ every year for the city budget because they trust the people they’ve elected to do what’s best for the city and, I’m sorry, the evidence is coming in that you’re not doing what’s best for the city,” she said.
The critique preceded a public hearing on the budget during which councilors agreed to add $20,000 to the budget’s bottom line for their share of an embedded social worker at the police department they were told the city has tried to fill.
Residents Carolyn Ridpath and Daniel Towle voiced support for the position during the public hearing and councilors agreed to add it back, if only as a placeholder.
That was the only adjustment made to the budget after the first of two public hearings. The second public hearing will be held on Jan. 25, when councilors will also entertain public comment on a charter change that would authorize them to impose a 1% local sales tax.
Voters rejected an identical tax by a two-to-one margin in 2011. However, they approved a previously defeated 1% tax on rooms, meals and alcohol in 2016 and councilors agreed to revive the sales tax proposal this year.
Councilor Cary Brown voted against what she views as a “regressive tax” — one she said is most likely to hit those least able to afford it. While others, including Councilor Jack McCullough, said he sympathized with that perspective, he didn’t want to close the door on what Fraser said was a potential source of $1.5 million in new revenue.
Councilors didn’t commit to putting the charter change on the ballot, but they agreed to solicit public input before making that decision on Jan. 25.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.