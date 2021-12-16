MONTPELIER — A municipal budget that was knocking on a $16 million door heading into a Wednesday night workshop lurched through it — at least for now — thanks to a nudge from city councilors who were blasted for their efforts even as Mayor Anne Watson celebrated what she viewed as meaningful progress.
“I think we started with a good foundation, and I think we’re closer to a final number,” Watson declared after councilors added $150,000 to an administrative budget proposal that now stands at just over $16.1 million — a one-year increase of more than $1.4 million, or roughly 9.6%.
Watson’s was one way of looking at the city spending proposal. Then there was Vicki Lane’s.
Her virtual hand raised for hours, Lane was offered the opportunity to speak after what would otherwise have been Watson’s meeting-ending observation.
Watson, who announced her plans to run for a third term in a video released on social media Thursday, invited Lane to speak as the council was readying to adjourn late Wednesday night.
“Share your thoughts,” she said.
Lane did — accusing councilors to being tone-deaf to the struggles of low-income, fixed-income and effectively fixed-income homeowners like herself.
“I don’t know where all this money is that you guys think is flowing freely, but it sure as hell isn’t flowing freely to people like me,” she said. “You’re talking about another increase in property taxes, and I’m not sure how much more I can afford.”
Lane said she did know her monthly mortgage payment is about to increase by $100 solely because of property taxes at a time when “the cost of absolutely everything has gone up.”
Lane said her “reality” — and the “reality” confronting those like her — was missing from the conversation she just listened to.
“You guys were sitting there for the last … three and a half hours talking about everything you can add in to this (budget),” she said on a night when the closest things to cuts were proposed additions that were passed over in order to keep the projected tax increase below 7%.
When the workshop started, that figure stood at 5.45% — an increase of 6.4 cents on the tax rate. When it ended, it had jumped to 6.7% — an 8.1-cent increase that would add $81 in taxes for every $100,000 in assessed value, or more than $200 to the tax bill for a home assessed at $250,000.
Though Montpelier is in the midst of a reappraisal that Lane said has her concerned the average home in Montpelier is currently assessed at a little over $230,000.
Lane said she was concerned about city spending before the additions tentatively approved by the council and underscored the importance of its gate-keeping function with respect to the budget request that is included on the Town Meeting Day ballot.
“I know that … Montpelier voters always vote absolutely everything in, but there’s an awful lot of us ‘have-nots’ out there that are really struggling to stay in Montpelier and survive,” she said.
“That’s an important reminder,” Watson told Lane, who openly questioned whether there was anyone on the council who could appreciate her perspective.
Councilor Jennifer Morton said she could.
“I can’t afford to buy a home in Montpelier because of the taxes,” Morton said. “I hear you.”
That’s how the budget discussion ended.
It began hours earlier and featured a conversation during which the closest thing to a “cut” that was contemplated involved proposed increases to the $15.75 million proposal presented by City Manager Bill Fraser.
The largest of those upward adjustments — $100,000 to pay for a full-time energy coordinator. The proposed position enjoyed strong support from Watson and Councilor Lauren Hierl, while others agreed to add it in for now.
“I love the idea,” Councilor Jay Ericson said. “I’m just trying to balance it against everything else.”
Councilor Jack McCullough expressed similar sentiment, suggesting he was willing to add money for the full-time position for now, but might want to revisit the idea of reducing the amount as deliberations progress.
In an experimental move intended to reduce economic barriers for those interested in serving on what have been historically volunteer boards and committees, councilors tentatively agreed to include $30,000 for $50-a-meeting stipends. That is less than the $42,000 requested by members of the city’s Social and Economic Justice Committee, but Watson and others agreed enough to pilot the idea of offering a small stipend to those who choose to take it.
Councilor Conor Casey renewed his pitch to retain the services of a lobbying firm to represent the city’s interests when the Legislature is in session and $15,000 was tentatively added to the budget for that purpose.
Councilors also added $5,000 the Parks Commission requested for outreach — pushing the total budget adjustments to $150,000.
Not included on that list is funding for the equivalent of an additional full-time position to bolster the city’s crisis response team. The Police Review Committee recommended the addition of 1.5 positions — a combination of peer support and social workers — and the budget proposed by Fraser included funding for an additional half-time social worker.
Councilors tentatively agreed that is enough for now, noting other recommendations made by the committee — including the funding for body-worn cameras for police officers — are in the draft budget.
Councilors also discussed doubling, or possibly tripling, the $50,000 Fraser has included for economic development. Amid skepticism about adding another full-time position and concern they were flirting with a 7% tax increase, they shelved that idea.
The council also opted not to add an additional $10,000 to replenish the city’s conservation fund.
Though it won’t directly affect the budget, or the tax rate, councilors appear poised to earmark $30,000 to help cover increased costs of a recovery residence Downstreet Housing and Community Development is working on in Barre. The money would come from next year’s installment of federal funding the city will receive under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
The council is scheduled to resume its discussion of the budget and more than $27 million in bond initiatives it is considering placing on the Town Meeting Day ballot, when it meets next Wednesday.
