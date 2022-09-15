MONTPELIER — City councilors have agreed to experiment with hunting on city-owned property that was once home to the local Elks Club and its nine-hole golf course, but likely won’t require after-hours access of privately owned “parklets” that take up public parking spaces downtown.

That was the consensus on a night when councilors were briefed on changes involving City Hall staff, including the looming departure of Assistant City Manager Cameron Niedermayer and the retirement of Public Works Director Donna Barlow Casey.

david.delcore@timesargus.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.