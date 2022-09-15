MONTPELIER — City councilors have agreed to experiment with hunting on city-owned property that was once home to the local Elks Club and its nine-hole golf course, but likely won’t require after-hours access of privately owned “parklets” that take up public parking spaces downtown.
That was the consensus on a night when councilors were briefed on changes involving City Hall staff, including the looming departure of Assistant City Manager Cameron Niedermayer and the retirement of Public Works Director Donna Barlow Casey.
Niedermayer attended her final council meeting Wednesday shortly after the deadline lapsed for those interested in the job she’ll leave next Thursday.
City Manager Bill Fraser told councilors 17 people have applied for assistant city manager’s job as the search readies to enter a key leg.
Fraser said another search soon will start based on Barlow-Casey’s retirement. He told councilors he promoted Assistant Public Works Director Kurt Motyka to replace Barlow-Casey on an interim basis earlier in the day.
Fraser, who publicly thanked both Barlow-Casey and Niedermayer for their service to the city, said he soon expects to announce the hiring of its next building inspector.
The update on the City Hall staffing shuffle capped the public portion of a meeting that kept circling back to the city-owned property at the end of Country Club Way.
The first of a series of discussions, including one that was held behind closed doors, involved whether and under what conditions the city will allow hunting on the mostly undeveloped 133-acre tract.
The Elks Club did when it owned the property, and that continued when it was privately owned.
Now the city owns the property and Fraser said whether to allow hunting to continue has been the subject of some discussion by staff who concluded the city is ill-equipped to regulate activity, and endorsed an all-or-nothing approach.
“We either have to say ‘no (hunting),’ or see how it goes and re-evaluate,” he said.
The council opted for the latter, with members noting status quo was the way to go this year as a master planning process for the property ramps up.
The decision pleased the sportsmen in the room, even as Fraser said the city had a simple expectation for those who hunt on the property.
“We want it to be safe, we want it to be responsible, and we want the land honored,” he said, stressing the decision could be revisited in coming years based on experience and the city’s yet-to-be-determined plans for the sprawling property.
While the council’s decision to allow hunting on the property was a crowd-pleaser, residents and some council members were underwhelmed by a consultant’s plans to solicit public feedback on how the property could best be used.
Described as “disappointing and inadequate” by one resident and “lackluster and boilerplate” by another, the consultant’s plan to hold three meetings at different times in different formats at the very front end of the master planning process wasn’t what Councilor Cary Brown had in mind.
“I would like it to be a more integrated approach,” she said, suggesting out-of-the-box outreach was needed as the plan for the property evolves.
Resident Peter Kelman agreed.
“I think this has to be much more flexible than your usual architectural process,” he said.
The consensus among those who spoke was that relying on feedback from those who attend meetings — whether in-person or virtually — isn’t enough, as the consultant fields ideas for the property and evaluates its future potential for housing, recreation and conservation.
Fraser said he would relay that message to the consulting team.
Meanwhile, councilors were urged to tweak a permanent version of a parklet ordinance that will replace the temporary one adopted early on in the pandemic. The temporary ordinance — a nod to restaurants and businesses that were struggling at the time — was far less restrictive when it came to the design and number of curbside structures that would be allowed. The proposed ordinance maintains much of that flexibility, while incorporating safety-based standards.
The only problem, in the estimation of Three Penny Taproom owner Wes Hamilton, is a proposed requirement those private structures be open to public use after hours.
After investing nearly $30,000 in a parklet that has become an important part of his business, Hamilton said that is problematic.
“The idea of it being a free-for-all for anybody (to use) is kind of concerning,” he said.
Hamilton acknowledged his parklet, and others like it, occupy public parking spaces. However, he noted, the same might be true of his vehicle. If he parked it downtown overnight, he wouldn’t be precluded from locking the doors.
Councilors asked the language be modified to accommodate the concern raised by Hamilton before it is brought back for a second reading later this month.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
