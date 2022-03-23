BARRE — The search for Barre’s next city manager got the nod it needed from city councilors Tuesday night and a just-downsized task force is now poised to screen a still-growing number of applicants for the job.
With two dozen applications already in hand, a task force that is days away from digging into them was told to keep doing what it has been doing by an appreciative City Council.
The only adjustment — one Councilor Thomas Lauzon told task force members last week he would recommend Tuesday night — involves the number of candidates he would like to see forwarded to the council for its consideration.
Initially asked to recommend “two to four candidates” to the council, Lauzon said he would prefer to see the top five and would rather they not be ranked to ensure an unbiased review.
Councilor Teddy Waszazak agreed with Lauzon on both counts, but was uncomfortable with Councilor Michael Boutin’s request to review all of the applicants.
“That’s what the task force is there for, to help us whittle this down,” Waszazak said, questioning the point of the broader review and stressing he would not vote for any candidate that wasn’t recommended to the council by the task force.
Boutin moderated his position after learning the pool of applicants was deeper than he expected and Lauzon responded to a concern raised by task force chair Amanda Gustin by noting his desire to see five finalists wasn’t a hard line.
Gustin, who was elected chair of the task force after last week’s abrupt resignation of Rich Morey, said she had no problem recommending five candidates to the council — provided there isn’t a detectable drop in the caliber of the candidates and their qualifications to do the job. If that were the case, she said, adding a fifth name just to hit a council quota could muddy the waters.
Lauzon agreed, suggesting if the task force is wrestling to narrow the field to what Gustin characterized as “a comfortable five” it shouldn’t hesitate to forward all six.
“I, for one, am willing to be flexible,” he said.
That was the consensus view of councilors, who endorsed the work the task force has done so far and saw no need to tinker with a process that seems to be working.
That included filling two suddenly vacant seats on the task force — Morey’s and Mayor Jake Hemmerick’s. Morey resigned last week and Hemmerick stepped down on Tuesday as part of a plan to appoint a council member who didn’t have voting privileges as the search enters a pivotal phase.
Lauzon suggested filling either vacancy at this late stage would be a mistake. Any new member, he said, would be a “boat anchor” to a task force that has covered a lot of ground and is poised to start the most important phase of its work.
Over the course of the next month Gustin said the task force will vet applicants, schedule and conduct an initial round of interviews and finalize a report containing its recommendations to the council. That report is expected to be ready to turn over to the council on April 30.
Rather than add new blood to a group that has a plan to execute the work in front of it, councilors agreed to reduce the composition of the task force from seven to five members. The move ensures continuity, limits disruption and likely makes it easier for the task force to manage a quorum as it prepares to review resumes and schedule mid-April interviews.
Meanwhile, councilors opted not to micromanage the manager search — deferring to the task force on the criteria that should be used to narrow the field of applicants.
Gustin said the task force had given that some thought, but acknowledged its initial charge last year was to use criteria established by the council. She suggested a council-approved job description coupled with a broad range of criteria brainstormed by task force members could be used to select candidates for the council’s consideration.
Councilors indicated they were comfortable with that approach after Gustin ticked down a preferred skill set that included everything from experience in personnel management, strategic planning and infrastructure oversight to communications, community relations and collective bargaining.
Hemmerick applauded the task force on which he served until Tuesday for its work in the absence of a consultant the city’s scant budget couldn’t come close to affording. He also noted while its remaining members will be busy in April, that workload would translate to extra meeting for the council in May and June.
The council will have to prepare for and conduct interviews of its own and members were receptive to Gustin’s suggestions the finalists be invited to spend a day in Barre — touring the community, meeting with local officials, city staff and Barre residents.
Lauzon said that process was used the last time the city conducted a full-fledged search for a city manager and yielded positive results and favorable feedback. It wasn’t necessary during the expedited search that led to the hiring of City Manager Steve Mackenzie, who made the jump from City Council to the city manager’s office following the departure of John Craig in 2010.
Lauzon told Gustin he planned to “respect the work” of the task force and did not view its role as over when the council has recommended finalists in hand.
“You’re going to be our partners in this thing right up until we make the final decision,” he said.
Hemmerick agreed, noting that could involve requests to attend council meetings and possibly participating in executive sessions.
With Mackenzie scheduled to retire in July, the task force has developed a timeline that, if all goes well, would allow his replacement to start work in mid-June. The administrative overlap would allow for a seamless transition.
