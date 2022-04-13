BARRE — City councilors have endorsed a plan to upgrade emergency communications in central Vermont, as well as a proposal to equip the city’s police officers with body-worn cameras, though both are contingent on securing significant funding from other sources.
When it comes to the proposed emergency communications upgrade — one that is being pursued in conjunction with Montpelier — the estimated cost exceeds $4.6 million and, councilors were told Tuesday night, the hope is to secure nearly $4 million through a mix of state and federal funding.
The product of backchannel conversations between public safety chiefs and city managers in central Vermont’s Twin Cities, the plan pitched to city councilors in Barre on Tuesday night was scheduled to be presented to their counterparts in Montpelier on Wednesday.
Fire Chief Doug Brent handled the bulk of the Barre briefing outlining discussions that started in 2019 and were bolstered by the results of a “needs assessment” commissioned by the Central Vermont Public Safety Authority and completed by Televate Inc. last year.
Brent leaned heavily on the findings of that report in making the case for expensive, but overdue upgrades to a system that relies on components — from desktop dispatch consoles to hand-held radios he claimed have reached the end of their useful lives and telecommunications infrastructure that is in danger of failing.
Both cities have budgeted for the planned replacement of dispatch consoles in autonomous, but interoperable emergency communications centers in the respective police departments.
That money will cover what Televate estimated would be a collective expense of $700,000 and replace the aging equipment in both centers with state-of-the-art consoles.
Brent said that is the only local money a group, which got it’s informal start as the “Twin Cities Team” and recently morphed into the “Capital Region Communications Team,” is proposing to put on the table.
The rest of the money — roughly $4 million based on Televate’s estimates — will need to come from other sources.
A chunk of that money — $700,000 according to Televate’s estimates — would be needed to equip the first responders with new land mobile radios.
Though an earlier grant application was denied, Brent said he recently submitted a fresh request for federal funding for the radios.
By far the biggest expense — more than $3.2 million if you include tower upgrades — involves addressing regional radio system infrastructure that has long been flagged as a problem by both the public safety authority, as well as the Capital Fire Mutual Aid System.
Brent said he was hopeful state money could be used to finance much, if not all of that work, as part of an evolving plan to invest in regional dispatch operations.
According to Brent, the state Department of Public Safety is planning to discontinue dispatching services it has long provided to 110 local agencies and is interested in investing in regional centers that could absorb those agencies.
With the backing of both communities, the public safety authority and the Capital Fire Mutual Aid System, Brent said the Barre-Montpelier alliance is poised to request one of the infrastructure grants as soon as the state solicits applications.
While councilors expressed support for the proposal, its evolution was criticized by Montpelier resident Stephen Whitaker, who argued the proposal was the product of “a defective and concealed process” and amounted to an attempt to “hijack” information contained in a study commissioned by the public safety authority and then do an “end run” around that organization, which has been working on the issue with the support of voters from Barre and Montpelier for several years.
“This approach is half-baked and misleading,” he said.
Whitaker’s assertion prompted push-back from Montpelier City Manager Bill Fraser, who attended the council meeting in Barre and defended a proposal aimed at addressing longstanding concerns with the region’s emergency communications infrastructure.
Those concerns are shared by the public safety authority board and he suggested the council consider the support expressed by its chair, Dona Bate.
Bate, who also serves on the city council in Montpelier, expressed concern about what she characterized as a “frail” emergency communications system and support for any effort to address those shortcomings.
“It’s really about replacing what’s sitting there now that doesn’t work good,” she said.
Councilors, who endorsed ongoing efforts to secure outside funding to finance what they were told are critically important upgrades to the emergency communications system, agreed to apply for a grant that would help pay to equip local police officers with body-worn cameras.
Though the numbers were considerably smaller, Police Chief Brad Vail told councilors the cost — $197,400 over five years — is real and the $44,000 federal grant would help.
Vail said if the city secures one of the grants, it would trim the annual local share of the cameras to just under $25,000 for each of the first three years, while the city would be responsible for the full payment — roughly $39,500 — in the final two years.
In the interest of “transparency,” “mitigating liability” and “improving civility,” Vail urged councilors to authorize him to apply for the grant, which, if approved, would cover a portion of the unbudgeted expense.
The proposal enjoyed the support of the city’s Police Advisory Committee, and Councilor Teddy Waszazak suggested it was an overdue investment. A majority of the council agreed, with Mayor Jake Hemmerick voting against a request he supported philosophically, but troubled him fiscally.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.