MONTPELIER — Amid some residents’ concerns about affordability, city councilors unanimously agreed to seek Town Meeting Day approval of a $16.1 million municipal budget and a series of bond issues totaling nearly $27.5 million.
The council’s Thursday night meeting began with one resident openly questioning the value of a pair of public hearings — one on the budget and another on the bond issues — that didn’t start until hours later.
“Anything any of us say (tonight) isn’t going to count for very much,” resident Peter Kelman said, renewing his concerns about transparency and communication and suggesting the city could and — in his view — should, do better on both fronts.
“You’re going to hear us, but it’s too late,” he said.
Kelman’s comment was more observation than criticism, but the reverse was true hours later when resident Stephen Whitaker described the hearings that were nearing an end at the time as “a farce.”
“It’s disingenuous to pretend that we’re going to impact this budget in the next few minutes before you vote it,” he said. “You’ve got no capacity or room to change it in accordance with this testimony.”
Whitaker, who earlier in the day filed the necessary paperwork to run for mayor, announced his plans to challenge Mayor Anne Watson, while publicly urging voters to reject what he characterized as an “irresponsible, bloated budget” and colorfully calling for the ouster of City Manager Bill Fraser.
A chronic and frequently hyperbolic council critic, the tone of Whitaker’s comments twice prompted resident Vicki Lane to note she could live without the caustic comments.
“I think the points would be better taken if there was less acrimony and fewer accusations,” said Lane, who in recent weeks has expressed her own concerns about the budget and support for one of the proposed bond issues.
Residents who wanted to share their views on the budget and the bond issues had to wait until after a protracted discussion over whether to voters should be asked to withdraw from the Central Vermont Public Safety Authority and a presentation of a recently completed audit. The audit, which shows the city has an unassigned fund balance of $1.6 million, was accepted and councilors agreed it was premature to schedule a vote on withdrawing from the public safety authority.
Kelman, Lane and Whitaker were among those who stuck it out and were on hand for Fraser’s brief overview of the budget with a bottom line that is $150,000 higher than when the process started weeks ago and the bond issues.
So was Tina Muncy.
Muncy, a Montpelier resident, kicked off the public portion of the hearing by publicly expressing her “disappointment in the council, the city manager (Fraser) and the mayor (Watson),” with respect to a budget that reflects a spending increase of more than $1.4 million, or 9.7%.
Muncy cited the high cost of living in Montpelier, suggested some are already struggling to pay their current tax bills and the 8.1 cent rate hike, an increase of 6.8%, would compound that problem.
Muncy, a former School Board member, was underwhelmed by Fraser’s attempt to soften the tax increase that would accompany approval of the municipal budget, by citing a freshly projected 4.7-cent reduction in Montpelier’s education tax rate.
Fraser noted the municipal and school budgets combined would require a 3.3-cent rate hike, an increase of 1.1%.
Muncy said the council could claim no credit for that and she was troubled by its lack of fiscal discipline.
“I would vote ‘no’ for this budget and ‘no’ for the expensive bonds that you will include on the ballot, and I will encourage everyone I know to vote ‘no’ also,” she said.
Though there are four separate bond issues the one that would finance the acquisition of land — roughly 138 acres — and buildings once home to the Montpelier Elks Club again dominated discussion.
Lane, who has urged the council to cut spending, again expressed support for a $2 million bond that would purchase a property.
“I do believe this is a once in a lifetime chance that we should not blow,” she said.
Resident Maria Aveni was among those with questions about what she viewed as a less than concrete proposal.
“If you look at us as the bank you’re (approaching) to fund the project, this isn’t a very clearly defined business plan,” she said.
Beyond the proposed purchase, Fraser said those concrete answers don’t yet exist and while plans for a recreation center, which would come at an additional cost, have been tentatively discussed, so has the potential for developing housing on some of the property.
Aveni said a commitment to pursue housing could cushion the impact of spending $2 million to acquire currently taxable property that — based on rough estimates with respect to a recreation center — could require an additional $6 million investment.
“How can I ask my neighbors to support this without a commitment to offset some of the costs?” asked Aveni, who echoed the broader concern expressed by Muncy.
“I agree with Tina (Muncy), property taxes — municipal taxes especially — are highly regressive when you compare them to income taxes,” she said. “If we want to retain a middle class in Montpelier, we really need to look at this problem especially as housing costs increase.”
The council listened to the feedback before unanimously agreeing to adopt an unaltered version of a budget Councilor Lauren Hierl maintained was “responsible” and “responsive.””
“I think that this budget for the city is really going to get us back on track to delivering services that our residents need and expect,” Hierl said.
Councilors spent considerably more time strategically editing the wording of two of the four bond issues they agreed to place on the ballot than they did discussing the budget. Councilors agreed to make reference to housing in addition to recreation in the $2 million bond that would finance the purchase of the former Elks Club property and agreed to plans to correct a “potentially hazardous odor problem” at the wastewater plant were part of a proposed $16.4 million upgrade.
Two other bonds — a $7.2 million proposal that would finance the reconstruction of East State Street, between Main and College streets, and a $1.85 million bond that would finance an assortment of smaller projects, were added to the Town Meeting Day ballot.
Watson, who is on maternity leave, wasn’t at the meeting to hear Whitaker announce his mayoral bid.
City Clerk John Odum confirmed Friday, Whitaker had filed the necessary consent of candidate form to run for mayor earlier in the day on Friday.
After finalizing the Town Meeting Day warning councilors received a brief update on progress with respect to their strategic plan and unanimously voted to extend a local mask mandate by 30 days and to revert to all-remote meetings next month.
