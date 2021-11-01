BARRE — For the second time in as many months city councilors are being asked to permit the suspension of a huge American flag over North Main Street in downtown Barre.
The last request ended with finger-pointing and allegations of “death threats” that were quickly amended to just “threats” after the council balked at resident Brian Judd’s request to display the 20-foot by 30-foot flag to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
A motion to grant Judd’s request died for lack of a second; one member’s explanation fueled some harsh critiques and prompted peaceful protesters to thumb their noses at what several characterized as a tone-deaf council. On Sept. 11, a privately owned cherry-picker was used to hoist the super-sized flag up at the corner of Washington and Church streets, where it was briefly displayed during a hastily arranged ceremony.
With Veterans Day approaching, Judd has renewed his request to display the latest version of the city-owned flag that was first suspended from a cable strung between two privately owned buildings 20 years ago.
The request has the backing of the Barre Area Veterans Council, which was among those critical of the council’s reluctance to approve the earlier proposal.
The item isn’t on the council’s warned agenda for a special meeting it didn’t plan to hold tonight. With a pivotal negotiation session set for Wednesday with unionized members of the police department, City Manager Steve Mackenzie requested Tuesday night’s meeting, most of which is planned for executive session.
Mackenzie, who learned of Judd’s Veterans Day request late last month and is planning on presenting it to the council at the next regular meeting on Nov. 9, has indicated he needs the council’s guidance on two “logistical” issues in order to assist Judd in completing the application that will be presented to the council next week.
One involves the council’s willingness to let the display of the flag be covered under the city’s insurance policy. The other involves allowing public works employees, using a city-owned bucket truck, to hang the flag as requested on Nov. 10 and remove it after Nov. 13.
After consulting with the city’s insurer and talking with relevant department heads, Mackenzie said he is comfortable with both — with the understanding there will be a rental fee for use of the bucket truck.
According to the city’s insurer, the proposed display would be covered under the city’s policy at no additional expense and should not present a risk.
Mackenzie said Monday he has been advised structural repairs to the anchors supporting the cables have been made and anticipates receiving an engineer’s certification stating as much this week.
Mackenzie has advised he will ask councilors to amend tonight’s agenda so he can get their guidance on those two issues. He said that will enable him to prepare a complete application for the council’s review on Nov. 9.
Mackenzie stressed tonight’s meeting is not a forum to discuss the substance of the as-yet incomplete application — one, he said, may be modified based on the guidance he has asked councilors to provide.
Due to structural concerns that Mackenzie is waiting word have been addressed, the city stopped displaying the giant flag it purchased 20 years ago and later replaced.
Owned by the city, the flag made a couple of relatively recent appearances before the Sept. 11 display, though neither relied on the recently reinforced cable over North Main Street. One of them was on Veterans Day.
In 2019, when inclement weather forced the city’s annual Veterans Day ceremony indoors, firefighters used the city’s ladder truck to suspend the flag above the entrance to the Barre Municipal Auditorium. Members of the local Elks Lodge carried the flag in the Barre Heritage Festival parade in 2017, and the ladder truck was used to hoist it during a portion of that July-ending celebration. A resident’s photo of the flag on display at the festival was chosen as the cover for the city’s annual report that year. The similarly sized “Barre Freedom Flag” — one that was stitched together by dozens of community residents in the fall of 2001 — also was featured on the cover of the annual report.
