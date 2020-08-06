BARRE — What first appeared to be good, but frustrating, news quickly turned confusing as city officials set the tax rate Wednesday.
The City Council held a special meeting via Zoom to set the tax rate and were told the numbers they had been working with were off. The council had been cutting tens of thousands of dollars from the budget because members thought they had to get below a projected 10-cent increase in the tax rate.
Prior to the meeting, City Manager Steve Mackenzie sent around an updated projected tax rate calculation. The manager said there had been an error in his spreadsheet and he had the wrong figure for the current tax rate. With the correct number in place and errors fixed, Mackenzie said the proposed increase was now only 4.88 cents, or 2.59%.
This discovery frustrated multiple members of the council, including Mayor Lucas Herring.
“My concern is we've been going through budget exercises where we're reducing line items and we're trying to nip around the edges where we think we need to find $500 here, $1,000 there. And the approved tax rate (increase) from Town Meeting Day was at 5.04% and now it's 2.59% after we've gone through several iterations of making budget cuts,” Herring said.
The mayor said at a meeting last week the council cut $33,489 of funding for the Barre Area Development Corporation in an effort to bring the tax rate town.
Herring had hoped the council could now add back in over $100,000 to the budget and restore some funding. He also wanted to remove $50,000 from the budget that would have been taken from a life annuity that was part of Barre businessman Charlie Semprebon’s multi-million-dollar bequest to the city following his death in 2009. The mayor said he had spoken with Semprebon’s brother, Tom, who was not happy the city was using the bequest to offset the city budget.
The math got confusing, but City Clerk Carol Dawes said the city could not exceed $9,049,145 to be raised by taxes because that's what voters approved in March. Because of that and other now-known factors such as the education tax rate and final calculation of the Grand List, Mackenzie said the council can only add back in $37,540.
So Semprebon money will have to stay in and restoring the funding to BADC would deplete nearly all of what the council has to work with. Sarah Field, the president of the corporation, told the council BADC needs all of that money to survive.
The corporation is in the process of replacing Executive Director Joel Schwartz, who is retiring, and Field said she had interviews with candidates lined up this week.
She said the money from the city will help pay the new director's salary. She said if the funding isn't restored, the corporation will be forced to shut its doors because it wouldn't be able to operate on the remaining funding from the city of about $18,000.
The corporation receives money from the city and the town. Voters in both the city and town also agreed this year to give the corporation $80,000 for its “Barre Rock Solid” marketing campaign.
City Councilors were critical of BADC at last week's meeting, saying they didn't really know what it did or what the money went towards. Field gave a detailed explanation of the efforts of the corporation, but she noted marketing Barre and bringing in businesses isn't possible during a pandemic when traveling is discouraged and sometimes not allowed depending on where the person is coming from.
Councilor Teddy Waszazak said because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the plans the corporation has won't be able to be put in place for possibly two years.
“It's just not going to happen. I mean, we had our first wave here in Vermont. We took it under control. We did a great job. We're going to have a second wave when the (out-of-state) students come. We're going to have a second wave probably at the end of the summer once the tourists (come here),” Waszazak said.
Field said the corporation isn't waiting for the pandemic to be over to do its work. She said it has been helping businesses get grant and loan funding and to change their business models.
In the end, the council approved the tax rate with the 2.59% increase with all but Waszazak voting in favor of the measure. It also voted to table the discussion about what to do with the extra $37,540 in the budget until the council's meeting next week.
