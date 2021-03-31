BARRE — The planned relocation of the People’s Health and Wellness Clinic cleared a key hurdle Tuesday night when the City Council approved a 10-year tax stabilization agreement requested by former mayor Thomas Lauzon.
The agreement involves a Church Street property Lauzon and his wife, Karen, purchased from the Barre Granite Association in 2018 and are now in the process of renovating as part of a $470,000 project he said will create a stable home and room to grow for the free clinic.
In approving the agreement, councilors overrode City Manager Steve Mackenzie’s recommendation the stabilization agreement only apply to the municipal portion of the property’s tax bill. That, he said, would save city taxpayers from collectively paying the education property taxes for the building for the next 10 years.
“It puts a burden however small on the local tax rate and that is something I’m trying hard not to exacerbate,” Mackenzie explained.
Lauzon told councilors he shared Mackenzie’s sensitivity with respect to the tax rate, but urged them to stabilize the municipal and education taxes — a move he said would result in lower rent for the clinic, which could invest that savings in the services for those who need them.
“That’s money that comes directly out of their budget,” he said referring to the rent-to-own arrangement Lauzon has with the clinic thanks to the support of a group of “angel investors” as part of a project he said was inspired by Dr. Mark Yorra and his partner, Kit Gates.
Rebecca Goldfinger-Fein, executive director of the People’s Health and Wellness Clinic supported Lauzon’s request.
“In a nonprofit world every bit makes a difference,” she said.
At one point Mackenzie’s recommendation appeared to enjoy the support of at least three councilors. However, when one — Samn Stockwell — made a motion to actually approve it, neither of the other two — Michael Boutin or Teddy Waszazak — supplied the necessary second.
Seemingly swayed by what he heard, Waszazak made the motion to approve Lauzon’s request and cover the education taxes for the property in the city’s local agreement rate for the next 10 years.
That motion passed, 6-1. Boutin cast the dissenting vote.
Boutin has consistently objected to stabilization agreements that include education taxes — most recently in 2018. That proposal, which involved Lauzon’s since-completed renovation of what is now the Reynolds House Inn, was also easily approved.
Lauzon argued his latest project was “a little different.” Limiting the agreement to municipal taxes wouldn’t kill the project, but, he said, it would deprive the clinic of money it could use to expand the services it has continuously provided since it was founded in 1994.
Lauzon said the accessible downtown location would assist in that regard.
Nestled between two churches, the building, constructed in 1879, got its start as a school, then served as the headquarters for Rock of Ages Corp. and later, the Barre Granite Association. The BGA had tried unsuccessfully to sell the property since relocating its offices to the Vermont Granite Museum in 2016 before Lauzon offered to buy it two years later.
At the time, Lauzon was thinking housing, but after being approached by Yorra and Gates, he said he reached out to the People’s Health and Wellness Clinic and initiated a conversation that should result in the clinic moving for the third and hopefully final time.
When the clinic opened it 1994, it occupied space in the massive brick building on Washington Street that initially served as the local hospital and was later converted into a nursing home operated by what is now the Central Vermont Medical Center. The clinic was forced to move in 2001 after CVMC sold the building to the state for conversion into the McFarland State Office Building.
For the past 20 years the clinic has operated from its current leased location between Fourth and Fifth streets on North Main Street. It was briefly displaced due to flooding in 2011 and is now readying for a permanent move Lauzon hopes will occur by August when he expects renovations will be complete.
Lauzon told councilors he was mindful of the tax implications associated with his request and the effect it could have on the city’s tax increment financing district.
“The city is not going to go backwards because of this project,” he vowed.
Though a private appraisal commissioned by Lauzon pegs the fair market value of property at $230,000, the starting point for the purposes of the 10-year agreement is its current $260,000 assessed value.
For tax purposes, that value will remain unchanged for the next two years even though Lauzon projects renovations will boost the property’s value to $380,000. Starting in the third year of the agreement the assessed value for tax purposes will increase $15,000. That will generate more revenue for the city and represent the first in a series of identical annual increases designed to incrementally boost the taxable value of the property until it is taxed at full value in the final year of the agreement.
According to the plan outlined in the application, the property will be owned by a group of 15 member-investors in 51 Church Street LLC. Each will contribute $25,000 and will receive an immediate return in the form of a $9,480 Vermont tax credit. At the end of the 10 years the debt will be retired, the building will be donated to the People’s Health and Wellness Clinic and each investor will receive a charitable contribution equal to 1/15 of the appraised value of the donated property.
Councilors all agreed the project qualified for tax stabilization and were supportive of what they view as a superior location for a clinic that fulfills an important function in central Vermont. The only question was how generous a benefit to provide and while Mackenzie recommended one that would have limited the impact on the local tax rate, he said he wouldn’t be upset if the council arrived at a different conclusion.
On Wednesday, Goldfinger-Fein said the clinic is currently operating out of two locations and she is eager to consolidate into one this summer.
The clinic suspended in-person patient visits when the pandemic first started a year ago and has been offering them in a space in the Blanchard Block that previously housed Yorra’s medical practice. With patient visits now increasing and administrative functions still occurring at the North Main Street location, bringing the operation under one newly renovated roof will be a welcome upgrade.
Goldfinger-Fein said the prospect of moving was the topic of “pre-pandemic discussions,” but the past year has highlighted the need for better ventilated and less cramped quarters.
“Concerns about the pandemic brought into clear view the things that we’ve been lacking,” she said, crediting Yorra, who volunteers at the clinic, for suggesting the possible move to Church Street.
“I think it will be a perfect fit,” she said.
Goldfinger-Fein said plans for a ceremonial kickoff to the project that is already underway and should be completed this summer are in the works.
