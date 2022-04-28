MONTPELIER — A problematic pocket park is going soon, lockers for the unhoused are coming soon and city councilors placed the proposed repeal of the city’s public drinking ordinance on ice after discussing it for more than an hour Wednesday night.
When it comes to Guertin Park, it’s goodbye, at least for now, as councilors agreed to place the decorative wooden structure in storage while they weigh what, if anything, should be done with it.
Christened in 2018, the pergola-like gazebo was finally moved from its original riverside location near a bridge on the bike path last summer. The move was fueled by constituent complaints that have ramped up since it was placed on the vacant city-owned lot between Shaw’s supermarket and The Drawing Board.
The structure has been a welcome outdoor shelter for some who have none, but, by all accounts, has also become a magnet for a broad range of bad behaviors. Some are more troubling than others and all are more noticeable given its higher profile Main Street location.
Residents — housed and unhoused — have expressed concern about some of those behaviors and did again on Wednesday night, while expressing mixed opinions about the prospect of removing a structure all agreed is a poor substitute for a more meaningful shelter.
Councilors picked up where they left off two weeks ago — wading back into a debate between those who believe the structure — despite problems that have been associated with it — serves a useful purpose and those concerned an already bad situation could easily get worse.
While public opinion was mixed and the council’s vote wasn’t quite unanimous, a clear majority agreed what Mayor Anne Watson described as an “experiment” failed and removing the structure made sense.
“I don’t see how it can stay where it is, at least at the current time,” Watson said, about the tiny structure councilors were again told has created an out-sized drain on emergency services.
“It was an experiment,” Watson said. “We have some data now.”
Some of that data was provided by Fire Chief Robert Gowans and Police Chief Brian Peete, who said their respective departments have responded to a disproportionate number of complaints ranging from campfires and littering to fistfights and overdoses.
“It’s time to remove Guertin Park,” Gowans said, adding: “Someone is going to get seriously hurt.”
Peete echoed what he viewed as a safety-based recommendation.
According to Peete, offers of assistance are routinely rebuffed, alleged victims refuse to cooperate, the complaints keep coming and the council should think carefully before moving the structure to another accessible location.
“The Montpelier Police Department is concerned any relocation along the bike path will result in the same issues,” he said.
Councilors, who sought not to conflate the problems experienced at the park with the broader issue of homelessness, heard from some homeless residents who said they too were troubled by some of the behaviors and concerned that could lead to the structure being removed.
One man, who identified himself only as Chris, suggested “communication,” a “mediator,” and possibly a portable toilet would be an appropriate response to what he acknowledged are legitimate concerns.
“We’re not all there getting wasted, fighting and starting fires,” he said.
Others agreed. Some like resident Peter Kelman, urged the council to embrace a more holistic approach to a problem he said wouldn’t be solved by moving the simple structure.
“I feel that something big needs to happen,” he said. “Not only that, but I feel something big can happen and the ‘something big’ I’m talking about is about 10 different smaller things.”
Others, like resident Dawn Little, who serves on the city’s homelessness task force and does outreach work for Good Samaritan Haven, suggested moving the shelter away from the sidewalk would be a short-term solution.
Councilors also heard from resident Rebecca Copans who shared first-hand encounters with those using the park that convinced the mother of three that it should be removed.
“Homelessness did not show up with Guertin Park, but these issues that I’m noticing in town certainly did,” she said.
After listening to public comment, councilors weighed in and all but one of them were essentially on the same page.
Councilor Conor Casey said he wasn’t yet convinced the structure should be removed, or that removing it would solve the problems that have been generating complaints. It might move them, he said, expressing concern over an approach he feared could devolve into something akin to a “game of Whack-A-Mole.”
Casey, who voted against the motion, said he favored the solution suggested by Little — one that contemplated moving the structure away from the sidewalk and closer to the river.
“I don’t feel comfortable (removing) it … completely,” he said.
The rest of the council — from Watson on down — did, though they took no pleasure in a decision.
“It’s a crappy situation all the way around,” Councilor Jennifer Morton lamented.
Councilor Jack McCullough said it was incumbent on the council to fix the problem it created when it chose what it now knows is “terrible location” for the park.
“Concentrating this behavior and these people in one place I don’t think is a good thing,” he said. “Having it be … at the gateway to the city is a terrible thing for our city.”
Though it wasn’t without its critics, installing lockers behind the recreation center on Barre Street, proved to be a much easier decision for councilors who were told the accommodation for unhoused residents had already been approved by the Design Review Committee and could be implemented almost immediately.
The lockers’ location behind a building frequented by youngsters, next to the bike path and across the street from the local senior center were all mentioned as concerns but councilors approved the proposal, with the understanding that — like Guertin Park — the lockers could be removed.
Councilors engaged in a much longer discussion of the Police Review Committee’s recommended repeal of the public drinking ordinance. The sometimes — colorful conversation — ended without resolution. Councilors agreed to resume the discussion at a future meeting.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
