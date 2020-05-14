MONTPELIER – The City Council has approved a new design for a proposed parking garage, but the protracted legal battle from opponents of the project is raising its cost.
At its regular meeting Wednesday, the council discussed the garage which is a joint project with the city and the Bashara family, which plans to build an 81-room Hampton Inn hotel on land it owns behind its Capitol Plaza Hotel on State Street.
The project has been in a legal battle for nearly a year and a half because a group of residents who oppose the garage appealed the Act 250 permit the project received from the District 5 Environmental Commission, as well as the local zoning permit approved by the city’s Development Review Board. Both appeals were filed with the state’s Environmental Court.
Last month, state Environmental Court Judge Thomas Walsh tossed out the Act 250 appeal. The judge said the garage is a municipal project and is on less than 10 acres of land which means it is not subject to Act 250 jurisdiction.
The opponents have asked the judge to change his decision, but if he doesn't, they have said they will appeal the matter to the Vermont Supreme Court. Attorneys for the city have said appealing the matter to the state's highest court would likely delay the project another year.
The zoning permit appeal is expected to go to trial in the fall, though it's unclear when that would happen with the court system severely impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The council Wednesday was to vote on a new design for the project. The proposed garage will now have level parking decks for this design. The previous design had sloped decks. If the project goes forward, the garage would be shortened lengthwise by 27 feet, from east to west, and make it about 10 feet taller at its highest point when compared to the previous design. These changes were made in an effort to address some of the concerns raised in the appeals.
But opponents continue to push back against the project. City officials have said the garage will increase the amount of downtown parking. The latest design for the garage shows it will have 358 spaces. Of those, 200 would be reserved for use by those at the Hampton Inn and another 110 would be for private permits, leaving 48 spaces designated specifically for public parking. City officials have said the public can use the Hampton Inn and permit spaces when not occupied, but opponents said Wednesday there is no guarantee those spaces will be open, especially if the hotel is full, and argue the garage would actually reduce the amount of public spaces in the city.
Resident Rebecca Davison talked about the pandemic's impact on a parking garage project. Davison said we now live in “extraordinary times.”
Davison questioned if the hotel project would be moving forward because Hilton's stock has taken a significant hit due to the virus that causes COVID-19 and in March the company announced its president and CEO, Christopher Nassetta, will forgo his salary for the remainder of the year.
She said going forward what the city will need for parking is in question. She said the Agency of Transportation has announced its workers will work from home two to three days a week after the pandemic is over. She also noted Gov. Phil Scott has said state workers will be working from home for a long time going forward.
She asked, “With the city and the state facing massive expenditures and the monumental critical public health care needs we're facing during the COVID-19 crisis, can we honestly think that expending money on a parking garage is the right thing to do?”
Voters approved a $10.5 million bond for the garage project in November 2018. The council was also presented with a cost estimate for the garage Wednesday. The bond included $9.2 million for construction costs and $1.3 million for “soft costs” such as design and permitting. Now the construction is estimated at $9.3 million and the soft costs have increased to $2.7 million. A major impact of the increase in estimated soft costs is the legal fees needed for the appeals. So far, $850,000 has been spent on the project, $250,000 of that on the appeals. The city has also discovered polluted soils where the garage is to be built that need to be removed which has increased the cost of the project.
City Manager Bill Fraser noted if the city decides against going forward with the garage, it will be on the hook for what's already been spent, money which will likely have to come from taxes.
Fraser had said he could answer some of the questions raised at Wednesday's meeting, but he wanted to discuss the matter with counsel first because of active litigation. The council then went into executive session and it appears Fraser was advised not to say anything because when it came out the council proceeded to vote unanimously to approve the new design.
