MONTPELIER — Masks on? Masks off?
For the moment the answer is still “on” when inside commercial establishments in Montpelier, but a divided City Council just put a clock on a local mask mandate that preceded the state’s recently amended order.
On the strength of a 6-2 vote that didn’t require Mayor Anne Watson’s participation, councilors agreed during their virtual Wednesday meeting the local mask mandate will expire June 15, unless Gov. Phil Scott lifts Vermont’s pandemic-related state of emergency before then.
Scott first declared the state of emergency, which has been extended multiple times, 15 months ago — providing municipalities with the authority to enact emergency measures of their own. Montpelier did, enacting a local mask mandate in what councilors described at the time as a science-driven decision.
The state soon followed suit enacting its own mask mandate — one that was altered earlier this month to exempt the growing number of fully vaccinated Vermonters. Fresh guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) figured prominently in the mask-related decision that effectively removed the state’s belt, while leaving Montpelier’s suspenders.
Time for the suspenders to go?
Not quite yet.
On that councilors were in total agreement Wednesday night.
After receiving feedback — some solicited, some volunteered — councilors, who enacted the ordinance during a special meeting a year ago next week, agreed the mask mandate should survive its first anniversary. But not by much.
“If you follow the science one way, I think you have to follow the science the other,” Councilor Conor Casey said.
It was Casey who proposed the June 15 compromise designed to allay concerns expressed by some of his council colleagues and some in the community, while responding to the CDC’s latest guidance and the state’s new position. He said picking an end date for the mandate was important and there was no reason not to do it.
“Is there anything we’re going to learn between now and June 15th that is going to sway our opinion one way or the other?” he asked. “I don’t really think so.”
There are at least two possible exceptions. One involved a word of caution raised by resident Phyllis Rubenstein, while the other was a procedural reality noted by City Manager Bill Fraser.
Fraser reminded councilors that if Scott lifts Vermont’s state of emergency before June 15 the authority for Montpelier’s mask mandate will evaporate and the regulation will cease to exist regardless of what they do.
Heading into a holiday weekend she feared could change currently brighter COVID trends, Rubenstein advocated a wait-and-see approach.
“I think it would be much better to see what happens with this major travel event (with) people coming to Vermont (and) people leaving the state and then returning,” she said.
Resident Steven Whitaker argued the ordinance was fueling confusion in the wake of the state’s decision, the “primary threat” has passed, and expecting residents to understand they have to wear a mask when buying groceries at Shaw’s in Montpelier, but not at Shaw’s in neighboring Berlin was problematic.
“I think we’re being overly nanny-esque,” he said.
Whitaker said the mixed messages from the city and the state weren’t helpful and have already started to cause problems.
“I’m watching people yell at people on the street thinking your ordinance gives them authority to do so,” he said.
Fraser noted Montpelier’s is an indoors-only ordinance.
Councilor Dan Richardson described Casey’s proposal as a reasonable “middle ground.” It responded to concerns expressed by some in the business community that immediately lifting the mandate could be problematic, but it sent a clear signal that change is coming.
The delayed language in Casey’s proposal, coupled with the fact the council will meet again on June 9 and could conceivably revisit the issue at that time if circumstances change was enough to sway some skeptics.
Councilor Lauren Hierl was one of them. Hierl said she worried simply dropping the mandate could create problems for businesses whose employees — because of their younger ages — haven’t yet been fully vaccinated. The delay helped in that regard, she said, noting that if numbers start to spike following Memorial Day weekend as Rubenstein feared, the council would have time to react.
Though Hierl and Councilor Jay Ericson said the decision could wait until June 9, they joined the majority in agreeing to the June 15 date, sparing Watson from having to break the, 4-4, tie she said she was expecting.
Watson said she’d changed her mind several times when thinking about the issue, was intrigued by Casey’s compromise, but was leaning toward leaving the local mask mandate in place until Scott lifts the state of emergency.
Councilors Dona Bate and Jack McCullough, who were out-voted Wednesday night, said they shared that view.
Bate said it was premature to announce plans to lift the ordinance, noting the those under 12 cannot currently be vaccinated and even people who are fully vaccinated could still carry the novel coronavirus.
“I read some of the science a little differently,” she said.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
