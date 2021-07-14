BARRE — City councilors kept a six-year-old promise to a former mayor, urged the current governor to take swift action to provide safe shelter for those who are homeless or soon to be homeless again, and agreed to solicit professional help as they rethink their priorities for the coming year.
Those were the key takeaways of a Tuesday night session that began when approval of a perpetual easement involving a parking lot that was conceived in 2015 and constructed in 2019, wasn’t quite the formality City Manager Steve Mackenzie thought it would be.
Mackenzie included the proposed easement with Metro 159 LLC, a holding company owned by former mayor Thomas Lauzon, on the council’s consent agenda assuming it wouldn’t warrant discussion and would be summarily approved.
It might have been the case if five of the council’s seven members hadn’t been elected after the parking lot was completed as part of a voter-approved project that was financed with revenue generated by the city’s tax increment financing (TIF) district.
However, what Mackenzie viewed as “housekeeping,” Councilor Jake Hemmerick and others suggested required a bit more explanation.
“It would be nice to have some of the backstory,” Councilor Emel Cambel said.
Clearly that was needed because even as Hemmerick was struggling to understand why the council was being asked to approve the easement, Councilor Ericka Reil was questioning the need for additional parking.
“That’s water over the dam,” Mackenzie replied, noting the lot in question isn’t proposed — it already exists — and was constructed as part of a voter-approved project to satisfy the parking needs of the four-story building Downstreet Housing and Community Development occupies on Keith Avenue.
Built when Lauzon was mayor in 2016, the Downstreet project, which includes 27 units of affordable housing required parking the city agreed to supply. It used TIF money to acquire and raze a commercial building and while construction of the 104-space lot was delayed for years because of subsurface contamination detected on the site, it was eventually built.
The final design, councilors were told, involved constructing an 11-foot-wide sidewalk along the back of the Lauzon-owned building that was the Homer Fitts department store for decades and now houses Vermont Salumi and AR Market.
“The project is not new,” Mackenzie stressed. “You’re merely ratifying decisions that were made long ago by prior councils.
“This is a necessary document,” he added. “It’s not window-dressing.”
Mayor Lucas Herring agreed.
“Right now there is public infrastructure (the sidewalk) on private property,” he said.
Lauzon, who attended the meeting, almost interjected a couple of times before he eventually did. He told councilors the city was welcome to remove the sidewalk that connects the parking lot to the nearby Pearl Street Pedestrian Way and was openly frustrated that an agreement reached years ago was being questioned. He said he would uphold his side of the bargain and sign the easement even if the council chose not to.
“I’m a man of my word,” he said.
After listening to Mackenzie and Lauzon explain the genesis of the easement that all agreed should have been executed earlier, councilors unanimously approved it.
In exchange for allowing the city to construct the sidewalk on his property, Lauzon will be paid $10 and the city will maintain five parking spaces that are on property he owns and retains exclusive rights to. That includes snow removal, though the easement suggests Lauzon will reimburse the city for plowing his small portion of the much larger lot.
Meanwhile, councilors heard from Tammy Menard, a homeless woman and volunteer advocate for the unhoused Vermonters who will soon be asked to leave the subsidized motel rooms they’ve been staying in for more than a year.
Menard said it has been a far from perfect arrangement — complaining services were nonexistent, police weren’t a reliable presence, violence was an issue that she vaguely attributed to more than one death.
Still, Menard told councilors while the motel voucher system has spawned fear, violence, death and some threats, she said the alternative wasn’t attractive.
“People are terrified of what they’re going to do, where they’re going to go and how soon they’re going to have to be out of there (the motels),” she said. “It’s hard on everybody to constantly be in turmoil.”
Menard told councilors creating a “secure camping area” where the unhoused could pitch tents, have access to running water, WiFi and electrical outlets to charge their phones, would be a huge help.
Councilors deferred discussion of a local response to the homelessness issue, but unanimously approved a resolution drafted by Councilor Samn Stockwell calling on Gov. Phil Scott, the Legislature and the state Department of Health to intervene.
“I’m very concerned we’re going to have people die as a result of changes in the motel housing program,” Stockwell said, underscoring the importance of developing a comprehensive statewide plan for addressing the issue.
“Municipalities cannot do that by themselves,” she said.
It isn’t clear what Barre is prepared to do. Councilor Ericka Reil said it was probably time to start having that conversation. She suggested appointing a task force, similar to one she serves on in Montpelier, to recommend a camping policy for the council’s consideration.
Herring agreed to place the idea on next week’s agenda, even as Councilor Michael Boutin said he was vehemently opposed to such a policy.
In discussing the resolution, Boutin said addressing the “root causes” of homelessness, like addiction and mental health issues, would be a more productive exercise.
In other business, councilors expressed near-universal frustration with a recent goal-setting exercise Hemmerick said failed to produce meaningful results or any real shared priorities.
City Clerk Carol Dawes agreed, suggesting the session left department heads frustrated and failed to produce anything approaching consensus with respect to a short list of goal-oriented priorities for the coming year.
Mackenzie said hiring a facilitator to moderate a session could be a useful strategy, and it’s one members expressed interest in pursuing.
