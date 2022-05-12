MONTPELIER — Volunteers who serve on a soon-to-be-expanded list of municipal boards and committees will soon be eligible for stipends, and there are now new rules for residents participating in those public meetings.
On a night when city councilors postponed action on a policy that would require equipment used to operate municipal buildings to be fossil fuel-free by 2030, they approved a policy that will make stipends available to those serving on various volunteer committees starting July 1.
Recommended as a way to attract a more diverse pool of applicants to engage in municipal affairs, the stipends — $50 for every regularly scheduled meeting — will be available on a first-come-first-served basis and be paid until the $30,000 the council has budgeted runs out.
Proof of attendance — in-person or virtual — is required under a policy that seeks to compensate volunteers for their time and expenses, if any, ranging from child care to transportation.
The idea of offering stipends to eliminate barriers to volunteer service was recommended by the consultants who completed an equity assessment of the city last summer and was backed by members of its Social & Economic Justice Council.
During budget deliberations late last year, councilors included $30,000 in the budget in an effort to respond to the recommendation and get some sense about how widespread requests for stipends would be among those who haven’t historically been compensated for their service to the city.
With 155 unique volunteers — many serving on municipal panels that meet at least monthly — $30,000 won’t last long if all file the requisite paperwork to receive the new stipends starting July 1.
Councilors enthusiastically supported the pilot program, though one wondered whether the names of those who receive payments could somehow be shielded from a public records request.
City Manager Bill Fraser said the payment of the stipends — much like the ones councilors receive — was public information.
Councilor Dona Bate said she hoped that wouldn’t discourage people from requesting a token payment for their service to the city.
“We get our little stipends, and we shouldn’t feel guilty,” she said. “We deserve this little bit of stipend.”
The list of committees whose members would qualify for the new stipends will soon get a little longer after councilors agreed to confer official status to an informal housing task force that was created 22 years ago.
With housing a front burner issue, councilors were encouraged by the task force to create a Housing Committee and appoint up to 11 members to serve on that new panel.
Councilors unanimously approved the request and agreed to begin recruiting people to serve on the committee.
The council also unanimously approved a new four-page policy outlining “rules of conduct at public meetings.”
Councilors were told the proposed rules — some more subjective than others, and one ultimately scrapped as unnecessary — had been vetted by the city attorney and were designed to address conduct of those attending meetings of the council and all other city committees, commissions, boards and task forces.
The thrust of the rules are to maintain order, ensure all people are heard and can participate in a respectful and safe environment.
Councilor Jack McCullough was among those comfortable with changes he said don’t discourage public participation and even public criticism, while setting standards for decorum and ensuring the council and other elected and appointed bodies are able to get their work done.
The council approved the rules and agreed they would be effective immediately.
