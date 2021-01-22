MONTPELIER — The City Council has a $14.7 million spending plan and at least a few people who say they can't support that budget because it invests too heavily in local law enforcement.
Amid renewed calls they cut funding for police, councilors approved the budget recommended by City Manager Bill Fraser and finalized the warning for the city's Town Meeting Day elections during their virtual Thursday night meeting.
The second public hearing on Fraser's budget proposal went a lot like the first, with residents urging councilors to address what they perceive as an unwarranted — and unwanted — investment in police while complaining about a budget process that lacked transparency and a council that lacked backbone.
Those subjective critiques followed Fraser's explanation of the budget that calls for spending roughly $375,000 less than voters approved a year ago — a 2.5% reduction — but would require raising just more than $10 million in property taxes, an increase of roughly $66,000, or 0.6%.
If voters approve the budget, it would add less than a penny to the municipal portion of the tax rate and would push the projected tax rate increase facing Montpelier homeowners to 15.1 cents. Almost all of that increase — 14.4 cents — is tied to the $25.8 million school budget that will also be on the ballot in March.
Responding to what have been persistent calls from some residents to reduce spending on law enforcement, Fraser described the assertion police spending is increasing by 10.4% while other areas are being cut as "simplistic."
For one thing, Fraser said the increase cited by police critics included emergency dispatch operations. That $931,000 expense reflects an increase of nearly $159,000, or 20.6%. While dispatchers operate out of the police department, they provide emergency communications for the city's fire and ambulance department, as well as a network of other area fire departments that contract with the city for the service.
Fraser said the cost of police operations is up roughly $154,000, or 6.9%, but even that number is misleading. As result of a once-every-12-year quirk, there will be an extra period during the coming fiscal year creating an additional city-wide expense of about $330,000 with roughly $100,000 of that attributable to the police department.
According to Fraser, the police budget reflects a reduction one full-time officer, no new police cruiser and no plans to purchase any new equipment. At the same time, he said, the department has had to absorb more than $123,000 in personnel-related expenses typically assigned to the parking fund. Because of a projected $525,000 revenue shortfall in parking revenues associated with the COVID-19 crisis those costs have been allocated to the general fund.
Fraser said the combined result is an out-sized increase in spending on the police department that masks the fact that it is essentially level funded.
Resident Abbey Jermyn and others argued that is still too much money to spend on police, while arguing resources that are aimed at covering the cost of law enforcement should be reallocated to help those who need housing, food and other assistance.
"Remaining the same is not enough," Jermyn said. "It is unacceptable to continue to fund an anti-Black, colonial institution that originated as 'slave patrol,' and for you to think that this is somehow acceptable is incredulous to me."
"The fact that this was your defense to the public cry for defunding the police shows me that the City of Montpelier is more interested in preserving the status quo of insidious racism in our institution than it is in actually being the liberal, acceptable and welcoming place that it claims to be," Jermyn added.
Jermyn, who earlier in the evening was appointed along with Justin Drechsler, to round out the recently established Police Review Committee, joined residents Sarah Parker-Givens, Rebecca Dalgin and Constantinos Stivaros in urging councilors to heed calls for significant cuts to the police department.
On a night the budget was scheduled to be adopted and the Town Meeting Day warning finalized, Stivaros lamented what he and Jermyn complained was a lack of transparency in the budget-building process and the council's own failure to listen to persistent calls to cut funding for police.
"This budget was created in the dark — it was never questioned by those of you charged with policy-making power and actually fails to provide the resources and services to our community in times when it needs it most," he said. "It doesn't even address the goals and priorities addressed in the budget document itself. This is not a budget I can vote for on Town Meeting Day."
Also, councilors heard from resident Steven Whitaker who challenged the inclusion of $135,000 — the first of three such installments — to finance the acquisition of three dispatching consoles in the capital equipment fund.
Whitaker questioned the need to replace the existing five-year-old consoles, and argued the investment was premature given a recently commissioned analysis of the region's emergency dispatching infrastructure commissioned by the Central Vermont Public Safety Authority.
While Councilor Dona Bate, who serves on the CVPSA board, said she was inclined to agree with Whitaker, Fraser noted the city has made no commitments, can't until after July 1, and described the $135,000 line item as a placeholder for a possible purchase of new consoles.
Councilors generally supported that logic, noting any actual purchase would first require their approval.
Responding to calls they reduce spending on the police department, which started last summer and haven't let up, councilors said they weren't prepared to make any structural changes at this time.
Councilor Lauren Hierl noted the Police Review Committee is just starting its work and the findings of that panel could influence future budget deliberations.
Councilors, including Hierl and Dan Richardson, applauded Fraser for a budget proposal that bridged a $1.4 million funding gap — most of it tied to bleak revenue projections and some to one-time expenses — while maintaining services and existing personnel.
"It's a responsible to the moment budget," Hierl said.
The spending plan contemplates carrying six vacancies, including one in the police department, for a savings of roughly $384,000. It reflects one-time adjustments to the city's capital projects and equipment plans for a combined savings of nearly $475,000.
After unanimously adopting the budget, councilors approved the Town Meeting Day warning, which includes municipal and school budget requests, several standard special articles and one new one. Voters will be asked in March whether the city should permit the retail sale of marijuana under a law passed last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.