BARRE — Downstreet Housing and Community Development will receive $250,000 of the $2.5 million in pandemic-related federal funding that was awarded to the city and will use it to help cover the cost of converting one of Barre’s old neighborhood schools into nine new, subsidized apartments.

A decision that looked as if it might require Mayor Jake Hemmerick to break a tie in his absence last week proved easier than expected Tuesday night.

