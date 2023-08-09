BARRE — Amid uncertainty in the still-unfolding aftermath of last month’s historic flooding, city councilors have pressed pause on a plan to distribute nearly $175,000 in pandemic-related federal funding they had hoped to funnel to private projects proposed as part of a months-long process.
The council was scheduled to make those awards during a meeting that was canceled at the height of storm-induced flooding that swamped downtown Barre, devastated its north end neighborhoods, and was responsible for 20 landslides that remain cause for concern.
A lot has changed since July 11 and councilors who created a “community innovation fund” with $200,000 of the $2.5 million the city received under the American Rescue Plan Act agreed Tuesday night they couldn’t comfortably disburse those funds at this time.
Citing financial uncertainties facing the city, many of its residents, some downtown merchants and nonprofit organizations, councilors generally agreed now isn’t the time to award nearly $175,000 to a short list of projects, the largest of which involves lighting a ball field in neighboring Barre Town.
Though Councilor Teddy Waszazak indicated he was open to repurposing the fund and allowing some applicants like the flood-damaged Old Labor Hall on Granite Street more flexibility in spending the money they requested, even he wasn’t willing to proceed as previously planned.
“It doesn’t feel right to continue with some of these projects in light of the millions and millions and millions of dollars of damage,” he said.
Councilor Thomas Lauzon said he was reluctant to pick winners and losers from a list of applicants who followed the process established by the council, and suggested all should wait until there is considerably more clarity with respect to the financial implications associated with last month’s flood.
“Awarding any funds in the immediate future doesn’t feel good at all to me when I don’t really know the impact on individuals, I don’t know the impact on businesses, and I don’t know the impact on the city,” he said.
Lauzon suggested postponing making any decisions with respect to the pending requests until next April, but agreed with Mayor Jake Hemmerick’s suggestion the conversation could start sooner as part of upcoming budget deliberations.
By then Lauzon said he hoped the city would have a better handle on the fiscal implications of a flood he feared could easily fuel a seven-figure deficit and, in his view, take community innovation funding off the table.
Councilors weren’t ready to go there Tuesday night, but agreed postponing any decision was a prudent move and would provide organizations that have requested money some sense of what to expect.
Councilor Michael Deering said it would be “irresponsible” to award any of the money at this time.
“We have a community that’s really reeling from a huge disaster and people who still don’t have any idea of what’s going on,” he said, suggesting the council wait until it has a better handle on the city’s finances and unmet community needs.
Neither was close to clear about a night when there were more questions than answers, and most of the answers came with caveats.
Councilors were told a door-to-door survey revealed 110 properties suffered “substantial damage” as a result of the flood, but it wasn’t immediately clear how many units of housing that represents, or how many people were displaced.
City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro’s ballpark estimate with respect to the latter was between 200 and 400 people — most of them north end residents.
Flood damage on the north end was profound, and those properties in the flood plain that were “substantially damaged” — a term that suggests the cost of repairs would exceed 50% of the pre-flood assessed value — will require meeting current standards.
Planning Director Janet Shatney said that likely means filling in basements, raising first floors — a dawning reality for those who own properties that have been flagged.
“People are starting to walk away from their homes,” she said.
Federally funded buyouts are possible, but would preclude redevelopment of targeted properties in a community, Hemmerick said, that needs more — not less — housing and can ill afford to lose taxable properties.
Hemmerick blamed “rural sprawl” in neighboring Barre Town and Berlin for exacerbating flooding in Barre.
“Those luxury homes and luxury driveways are shooting all their water downstream to Barre City and flooding out the poorest neighborhoods and some of the most under-resourced households,” he said, suggesting that should be a topic of conversation for the Central Vermont Regional Planning Commission.
“If we’re enabling sprawl that’s harmful to Barre City, we need to put the brakes on,” he said.
With respect to the north end, the damage is done and Shatney suggested there is no quick fix.
“This is going to take some creativity and a lot of public interaction,” she said, adding: “The next couple of years is going to be very interesting for all of us.”
Shatney said the makeover will be extreme.
“I think 10 years from now, Barre is going to look a lot different at one end of the city,” she predicted.
