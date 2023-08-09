BARRE — Amid uncertainty in the still-unfolding aftermath of last month’s historic flooding, city councilors have pressed pause on a plan to distribute nearly $175,000 in pandemic-related federal funding they had hoped to funnel to private projects proposed as part of a months-long process.

The council was scheduled to make those awards during a meeting that was canceled at the height of storm-induced flooding that swamped downtown Barre, devastated its north end neighborhoods, and was responsible for 20 landslides that remain cause for concern.

david.delcore@timesargus.com