MONTPELIER — The personal political views of a slim majority of Montpelier’s seven-member City Council could dictate what will and won’t be painted on public pavement under a policy members adopted Wednesday night.
Hoping to avoid the slippery slope they inadvertently created when they approved the road closure required to paint “Black Lives Matter” in huge yellow letters on State Street two months ago, councilors unanimously approved a seven-page “Street Painting Policy” authored by one of them.
Councilor Dan Richardson pitched the policy that he drafted as “an exercise in clarity” with respect to how the council will evaluate – and potentially approve – murals of any sort on city streets in the future.
“It was probably a non-issue six months ago, but it’s become a hot topic in the last 60 days,” Richardson said.
With a re-tooled request to paint “Liberty and Justice for All” on State Street now pending, the new policy outlines the process that mural, and any other future proposal, will need to follow.
One of the policy’s many requirements is that any painting project be “proposed” or “sponsored” by one or more members of the council.
It wasn’t immediately clear whether any councilors are willing to sponsor the “Liberty and Justice for All” mural they were told is still being requested by Brookfield farmer and lawyer John Klar. Klar’s gubernatorial aspirations took a hit when he lost Tuesday’s Republican primary to Gov. Phil Scott, but he has filed the paperwork required to run as an Independent and may still be on the ballot in November.
Richardson never mentioned Klar or his mural when outlining a policy that underscores the council’s recently adopted position that city streets are a “closed forum” and whatever is painted on them amounts to “government speech.”
That’s an important distinction, because it’s the one that can be traced to the 12-year-old U.S. Supreme Court case cited by the city’s lawyers when they were recently asked to weigh in on the issue.
The court case – Pleasant Grove City v. Summum – upheld a Utah community’s right to prohibit the installation of a donated monument in a public park that featured several other monuments – some of them donated.
In a decision that leaned heavily on the “permanence” of public sculpture, justices concluded the selection of sculptures was “government” not “private” speech and city officials were within their rights to regulate permanent additions to their public park.
Writing on behalf of the court, Justice Samuel Alito sought to address the First Amendment claim – drawing a distinction between ensuring unfettered access for protests and parades on public property to guaranteeing equal access for permanent sculptures.
“… Speakers, no matter how long-winded, eventually come to the end of their remarks; persons distributing leaflets and carrying signs at some point tire and go home; monuments, however, endure,” Alito wrote. “They monopolize the use of the land on which they stand and interfere permanently with other uses of public space. A public park, over the years, can provide a soapbox for a very large number of orators — often, for all who want to speak — but it is hard to imagine how a public park could be opened up for the installation of permanent monuments by every person or group wishing to engage in that form of expression.”
Councilors in Montpelier have concluded temporary street murals – the policy specifically states they will be allowed to remain for no more than a year – are more like permanent public sculptures than they are like protests, making the message they send “government speech” and the council the ultimate arbiter of what is allowed and what isn’t.
“… The roads of the city are closed forums,” the newly adopted policy states. “The City Council has and reserves the right to control what is depicted on all public streets within the city’s jurisdiction.”
The policy requires a majority vote of the council, provided the plan is approved by the public works department and – in cases like State Street – the state Agency of Transportation.
A council sponsor is required and the policy includes guidelines and standards – many of them subjective – that must be met to the council’s satisfaction before any proposal would be seriously considered.
With limited exceptions – trademarks, flags, logos, or depictions of living individuals – four like-minded councilors could paint pretty much anything they want on city streets, or block anything they want from being painted.
“… The City Council is not bound to grant approval of any project even if it meets all of these guidelines and standards,” the policy states before immediately doubling down. “The City Council retains sole, final, and absolute discretion to grant, deny, or impose any conditions on any proposed project.”
Richardson, a local lawyer, was applauded for his work and one of the closest thing to criticism was Councilor Jack McCullough’s fear it might be too detailed.
“Do we need something this extensive, or do we need something much simpler?” McCullough asked.
Richardson said he shared that concern, but, in the interest of clarity, opted to spell out the process that will be used going forward.
With Klar’s revised application pending, City Manager Bill Fraser said the council’s adoption of the policy was timely.
