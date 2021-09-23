MONTPELIER — After months of debate that featured more than a few apocalyptic predictions, a policy that outlines where homeless folks can camp in Montpelier was resolved by the City Council.
On a night when councilors agreed they would entertain expanding the city’s land holdings around Berlin Pond, they amended and approved an encampment policy the Parks Commission didn’t quite endorse just 24 hours earlier.
The commission deadlocked on the latest version of the policy at its meeting on Tuesday, but did recommend three changes the council incorporated before adopting the policy Wednesday night.
Councilor Conor Casey said he welcomed the adoption of a policy he noted was never meant to address the “root causes of homelessness,” but did provide helpful guidance to city staff when dealing with encampments when they crop up where they shouldn’t.
“The debate has been absurd on this,” he said of the sometimes-public-sometimes-private community conversation that was fueled by fears that were largely unfounded.
The Capital City, Casey noted, hasn’t been overrun by homeless campers, as motel vouchers for most of them ended over the summer.
“We’ve seen two or three tents in Hubbard Park and it’s caused a rigorous and unnecessary debate in many ways,” he said.
That debate shifted as the policy evolved from one that included a growing list of “high-sensitivity areas,” where camping would be prohibited, to one that abandoned that approach in favor of the “criteria-based” system unanimously embraced by the council.
It’s one that could allow portions of some city parks to be excluded for environmental, public safety or other reasons, but it doesn’t allow for the blanket prohibition reflected in the earlier version.
Mayor Anne Watson was among those who supported the change, which drew mixed reviews from residents who spoke on Wednesday night.
Stephen Whitaker didn’t like the earlier proposal and described the new one as “disruptive and unkind,” while likening it to playing a game of “whack-a-mole” with the unhoused.
“The folks that are affected are unaware of its meaning,” he said of the policy. “It’s trial and error — get moved, get moved, get moved.”
Emma Zavez was pleasantly surprised and a little confused. She thought camping in parks would still be prohibited and was happy to learn the council had changed course.
“I think it’s really important that our community be welcoming and try to do the best that we can to support individuals who are struggling and I don’t think that kicking them out of these spaces is going to further that aim,” she said.
Councilors were again encouraged to explore public restrooms and shower facilities for the homeless — something Watson said is squarely on the city’s radar.
The council, which adopted an updated hazard mitigation plan and continued to work on a strategic plan for the coming year, provided a group looking to conserve land around Berlin Pond the head nod they needed.
While they made no financial commitments, councilors agreed the city would be willing to take ownership of the properties in question some time in the future.
That, members were told by Christine Zachai, should aid a private initiative to secure grant money to acquire three of four parcels that were once part of the same farm off Mirror Lake Road.
Zachai, a former member of the city’s Conservation Commission, said roughly 40 acres of the historic Crandall Farm was subdivided into four parcels — one of which was bought for conservation purposes by one of the family’s descendants. The other three, she said, remain on the market, in the watershed of the pond that serves as the city’s drinking water supply and “vulnerable.”
Zachai said the hope is to purchase the properties “quickly,” though, that will require raising the necessary money, which could involve potential grants. She said the sources of those grants typically want to know what the long-term plan for the property is, and the city, which already owns 12% of the Berlin Pond’s watershed, including some abutting land, is the likely candidate.
If the effort is successful, Zachai said the three parcels still on the market could be conveyed to the city, as could the one that already has been purchased.
“It’s easier to purchase quickly and work to get it into city ownership,” she said, noting that presumes councilors are interested.
Nat Shambaugh, a member of the Berlin Pond Watershed Association, said the recently formed nonprofit believes that it should be.
Shambaugh described acquiring and conserving land as “the best and wisest option” with respect to protecting the city’s drinking water supply and the association was eager to assist.
“We will do anything we can to help you make that happen,” he said.
Councilors unanimously agreed the city would be willing to accept ownership of one or more of the parcels after they are acquired.
