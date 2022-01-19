BARRE — Despite broad support for the concept, a strong recommendation from City Manager Steve Mackenzie and an endorsement from Mayor Lucas Herring, city councilors shelved a charter change that could have opened the door to a 1% sales tax.
On a night when councilors adopted the $13.2 million budget that Granite City voters will be asked to approve in March, they excluded the local option sales tax from a short list of charter changes that will join the budget on the ballot.
Neither vote was unanimous.
As he signaled last week, Councilor Michael Boutin voted against the latest iteration of a municipal spending proposal that fresh estimates suggest would add roughly 3.2 cents to the local tax rate, an increase of about 1.6%.
It was Herring who voted against a package of charters changes he supports, because he said he didn’t think he’d get the chance to register his objection to an abrupt decision to drop the local option tax from consideration.
Herring was right, because after councilors voted, 6-1, to move forward with a less controversial slate of charter changes, no one made a motion to add the local option tax to the ballot.
Boutin has long voiced his opposition to a tax that has been resoundingly rejected whenever it has been on the ballot in Barre. However, councilors appeared poised to pop the question again — right up until they weren’t — on Tuesday night.
The sudden change of heart expressed by councilors Teddy Waszazak, Jake Hemmerick and to a lesser degree, Emel Cambel, didn’t have anything to do with the merits of the proposal. All said they like the idea of a local tax that conservative estimates suggest would generate $750,000 in new revenue — much of it from people who don’t live in Barre — that would be invested in upgrading streets, sidewalks and a long list of capital needs.
However, Waszazak said he feared the just-adopted municipal budget could be a Town Meeting Day casualty if the council seeks authorization for what has been a historically unpopular tax.
Forced to choose between a budget that includes what he believes are “smart, strategic, long-term investments” in personnel and a tax that could put a dent in a too-long list of capital needs, Waszazak said he’d opt for the former. That, he said, was rooted in the fact that he’d heard from plenty of residents who support the council’s budget request, but hadn’t heard from anyone — beyond the council and city staff — who favored the option tax.
Cambel said she shared concern blowback over the tax could tank the budget, while Hemmerick suggested the proposal could benefit from additional clarity over how revenue raised by the new sales tax would be spent.
“I think the timing is not right for this,” he said.
Herring, who is stepping down in March, and Mackenzie, who is retiring in July, disagreed.
Mackenzie seemed taken aback by the suggestion the local option tax be dropped from consideration, noting councilors repeatedly complained during the preceding budget discussion about the city’s practice of “kicking the can down the road.”
“I’m concerned that’s exactly what you’re doing if you don’t put this on the ballot,” Mackenzie said of a charter change he described as “a no-brainer.”
Mackenzie said the local sales tax would generate needed revenue in the form of a nominal tax identical to one the city already is collecting on rooms, meals and alcohol. It wouldn’t affect property taxes, and wouldn’t be borne solely by those who live and own property in Barre.
Mackenzie rejected the suggestion the city couldn’t demonstrate the need.
“I think the justification is there,” he said, arguing it would be “a strategic mistake” not to give voters an opportunity to weigh in.
Herring, who for weeks has been pitching the tax as part of a broader plan to address the city’s capital needs, agreed. He noted the low-end estimate for annual revenue generated by the tax — $750,000 — equates to 14 cents on the property tax rate and would create a reliable source of funding for addressing the city’s infrastructure needs.
Maybe next year: That was the refrain from Waszazak and others, who agreed the 1% sales tax would address a demonstrated need. However, with inflation creating pressure on household budgets, a pandemic still creating problems for the local economy, and federal money to spend to on infrastructure this year, Waszazak said waiting would be prudent.
“I just don’t think it’s the right environment right now,” he said. “I think that people are still hurting and that goes for our small businesses are well.”
That was Boutin’s argument with respect to a budget that includes four new positions and relies, in part, on one-time money to buy down the tax increase.
Councilors generally agreed there is a demonstrated need for the new positions and level-funding the tax rate wasn’t fiscally responsible or realistic.
The council voted, 6-1, to adopt the budget. Boutin was a minority of one.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.