MONTPELIER — That elf could have company on the Capital City’s shelf this time next year, because while the design for Confluence Park is nearly complete, the concept is raising price-related concerns.
Nearly 10 months after asking voters to approve a bond issue, city officials say cost estimates have exploded.
The bond included $600,000 to finance plans for creating an accessible recreation area on city-owned land where the North Branch flows into the Winooski River.
They are still “preliminary estimates,” but the numbers have been trending in the wrong direction since March, and city councilors were told last week that may be cause for pause.
The latest estimates provided by the team still working on the final design of a terraced park have the price at just under $3 million. That figure includes the actual cost of constructing, landscaping and furnishing the park at just over $2.4 million, and includes a $365,000 contingency — 15% of the project — and tacks on another 7%, or $170,000, for mobilization.
The new numbers, provided by R.S. Leonard Landscape Architecture and SLR Consulting late last month, dwarf the 2019 estimate of $650,000 to $1 million to complete the park that has been part of the city’s Capital District Master Plan since 1999.
City Manager Bill Fraser told councilors the original estimate initially swelled to $2 million and has since ballooned to $3 million, raising questions about the viability of proceeding as planned.
The council made no decision, and Planning Director Michael Miller said on Monday its brief discussion was somewhat premature. Miller stressed the estimates are preliminary, the plan isn’t finished and, while it is ultimately the council’s call, he said shelving it indefinitely isn’t the only option.
According to Miller, internal conversations have ranged from getting a second estimate for the work, refining the scope of the project, or tackling it in phases, to giving the Vermont River Conservancy time to pursue additional funding.
Miller said it could be a combination of the three — a conversation worth having with the council after the plans are finalized next month.
“We wanted to be able to present this in context so people would get the entire picture all at once and not just the price picture,” he said.
Last week’s meeting opened with resident Phil Dodd expressing concern that the price tag for the proposed park had seemingly tripled.
“That ($3 million) is a lot of money for a tiny park,” he said, questioning how much the proposed park would be used by the general public given it has become a gathering spot for unhoused residents.
Before the meeting was over, Fraser had floated the possibility of either not bonding for the $600,000 contemplated for Confluence Park or redirecting those funds to another project based on the language of the article voters approved on Town Meeting Day.
Confluence Park is specifically mentioned in that article and, voters were informed in advance the bond — more than $1.8 million — included $600,000 for that project.
That money was designed to leverage roughly $600,000 in grants and contributions that had been secured for a project city officials pitched as a way to “provide an accessible route to the Winooski River in downtown Montpelier, as well as providing flooding resilience and water quality improvements.”
The $600,000 was pitched as a match for a patchwork of funding that includes a $330,000 federal grant the city secured from the Land Water Conservation Fund, with the assistance of the Vermont River Conservancy, and an additional $167,000 in downtown transportation funding.
The thinking at the time was that would be adequate to cover the cost of the project.
Miller acknowledged that thinking has changed.
“We recognized as soon as the budget numbers started coming in that it was starting to get a little unrealistic,” he conceded.
However, Miller said the city hadn’t yet had the opportunity to “push back” on what may be overly the estimates, evaluate the scope of the project, or seriously entertain the Vermont River Conservancy’s offer to help raise additional money to make the project happen.
Miller said all of those options will be explored in coming weeks before the council is asked to weigh in next month. Shelving the soon-to-be-completed plans always is an option but, Miller said, doing so indefinitely could leave the city on the hook for roughly $150,000.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
