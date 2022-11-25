Cortina photo
Jessica Fairweather, 55, has been living at the Cortina Inn for 20 months. She’s disheartened to see all the negative news about the issues that have been going on around there and wants people to know there’s a positive side to people being sheltered at the inn.

 Keith Whitcomb Jr. / Staff Photo

A few days before Thanksgiving, Jessica Fairweather left her room at Cortina Inn, where she’s been living for the past 20 months and picked up a newspaper to look for apartments. What she saw disheartened her. Another negative story about the inn.

Since the pandemic began, Cortina Inn, formerly Holiday Inn, has been letting most of its rooms out to people who’d otherwise be homeless through a state voucher program normally used to shelter people during freezing weather.

