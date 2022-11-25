A few days before Thanksgiving, Jessica Fairweather left her room at Cortina Inn, where she’s been living for the past 20 months and picked up a newspaper to look for apartments. What she saw disheartened her. Another negative story about the inn.
Since the pandemic began, Cortina Inn, formerly Holiday Inn, has been letting most of its rooms out to people who’d otherwise be homeless through a state voucher program normally used to shelter people during freezing weather.
In spring 2021, local headlines started to appear about the area between the Cortina and the Quality inns— which are under the same ownership — seeing a big spike in complaints to police. Law enforcement agencies said many of the problems could be traced to people living in the hotels. Public forums were held, there were meetings between the hotel owners and town officials, and steps have been taken to improve things in both locations including the hiring of the Life Intervention Team (LIT) to provide social services, and Stockton Security.
Still, the town has called for the Cortina’s Act 250 permit to be updated, saying it’s permitted to be a hotel not a homeless shelter, and has reached an agreement with the hotel’s owners requiring them to pay several thousand dollars for added police coverage during the next several months until the inn stops housing people with vouchers.
The headline that made Fairweather, 55, decide she needed to speak up ran in Tuesday’s Rutland Herald. “State eyes Days Inn for homeless program.”
The article was about the Days Inn, near the Cortina, getting ready to accept vouchers from people experiencing homelessness during the winter. The program Fairweather is using stopped taking applications on Oct. 1, but the state’s usual cold weather voucher program still exists, is running, and needs to meet capacity.
In the article, Rutland Town Select Board Chair Don Chioffi says the inns are in violation of their Act 250 permits by serving as shelters. He also claims the people being sheltered are not from Rutland Town or Rutland City and are therefore not a local responsibility. He also believes they’re hurting the local economy by taking up hotel space.
“I would say it’s a homeless home, not shelter,” said Fairweather, whose had the same room in the Cortina for the past five months. She shares it with her two cats, houseplants and possessions.
“I’ve had strangers ask me, ‘Excuse me, miss, is it safe if I stayed here?’ and I say ‘Yes, it is. There’s no drama here, hardly ever. It’s cleaned up. It’s very quiet here, the children are very quiet.”
She acknowledged that the situation wasn’t great a year ago, but things have improved since the hiring of LIT and Stockton Security. People still have needs and problems, but those hired on to provide services have been great and have even saved a few lives.
“If somebody is sick or gets hurt or needs to be resuscitated, they’re resuscitating people before the ambulance even gets here,” said Fairweather. “They do so much more than they should do, but if it’s to save a life, they do it.”
She’s met several people who’ve come to the Cortina Inn when they were down and out and been able to find themselves permanent housing, as she plans to do soon.
Fairweather is originally from Southern California. She’s been in Vermont for several years and became homeless, she said, after a slip and fall left her disabled. She’s still able to do some things, but can’t work. She said she’s of mixed race, and it was due to racism and a cruel landlord that she ended up living in her car having to take care of two dogs and pay for storage lockers.
Her time at the Cortina has been transformative, she said on the eve of Thanksgiving, and she wants everyone to know that despite the issues, having a place to live has done her and others an immense amount of good.
For one, she’s been able to go eight weeks without smoking a cigarette. She claimed to be a heavy smoker previously, to the point where she was using inhalers and a breathing machine. She’s also been able to get off the pain pills doctors have been prescribing her. She shows off dozens of notebooks she’s kept logging what time she’s taken her medications.
“I have one test left to get my high school diploma,” she said. “If I had nowhere to live, which I do right here, I wouldn’t be here sharing this with you.”
During summer, she said, children living at the hotel were able to attend a church camp. There’s a suggestion box for people to share ideas in, and people can meet with social service agencies more or less anytime they’d like.
Fairweather said that all the good that’s been happening has been overshadowed by the negative press and that people shouldn’t lose sight of what’s positive.
“I’m going to be getting my high school diploma, which is the biggest accomplishment of my entire life, ever,” she said. “I’m not smoking cigarettes, I’m not a drug addict, and I believe in God, and they took the time to believe in me, Life Intervention, all these people.”
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.