Correction:
A Talk of the Town entry that appeared in Thursday’s edition of The Times Argus mistakenly indicated the Friends of the Winooski River were calling on volunteers to assist with the clean up of the Stevens Branch on Saturday. The event is actually scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Sunday, with volunteers asked to gather in City Hall Park at 8:30 a.m.
