DUXBURY – Voters approved amended budget and ballot articles at town meeting on Tuesday.
Voters approved a town budget of $1.319 million, an appropriation of $115,000 for the capital reserve fund, $3,000 for a paving escrow fund, a $30,000 unanticipated storm damage escrow fund, $156,611 for deficit retirement and spending $52,129 to purchase a truck with plow and sander.
There was a two-vote contested runoff for Bob Magee’s seat on the Select Board. In the first vote, Richard Charland received 50 votes, Tony Touchette 33 votes and Magee 18 votes. In the second vote, Charland triumphed with 53 votes versus Touchette’s 36 votes and Magee’s 8 votes.
Dan Schillhammer was reelected to the Select Board three years and Kevin Garcia was elected to a one-year term.
Town Clerk Maureen Harvey was also elected to fill the remaining two years of the treasurer’s position.
Editor's note: Previously published information pertaining to the Duxbury meeting and election results was incorrect.
