Melissa Connor has made a career out of career technical education.
Last week, Connor — who has been director of Rutland’s Stafford Technical Center since 2019 — was named director of the year by Vermont Association of Career Technical Education Directors (VACTED).
Connor said she was humbled by the award. She noted the honor was a reflection of the people who surround her and accepted it on behalf of her entire staff.
“I wish these awards could recognize the team and not just one person,” she said. “I have an incredible staff, I have incredible students and faculty members here at Stafford and they make it easy for me to do my job.”
Connor’s recognition has been a long time coming.
A Rutland High School graduate, Connor never expected to stay in Vermont. After graduating, she attended Castleton State College, where she majored in business despite not being overly enthusiastic about her area of study.
“I thought business was the way to get me big money and out of the state of Vermont,” she said.
Recognizing her lack of passion, Connor’s adviser steered her toward business education. By her senior year, she was a student teacher at Stafford — then the Rutland Area Vocational Center — where she discovered her love for career technical education (CTE).
In those days, Connor said CTE was disconnected from the high school experience. It was a place for non-college-bound students — something that is no longer the case, she noted.
After getting her diploma, Connor got a job teaching at Springfield Technical Center — now River Valley Technical Center — before moving to Martha’s Vineyard with her fiancé, where she worked as a buyer for a food distributor.
She said the job gave her the real-world business experience she felt she had been lacking as a teacher.
Connor returned to Springfield Technical Center in the early 2000s as a program instructor and eventually assistant director.
When an assistant director job opened up at Stafford in 2015, Connor jumped at the opportunity.
“I’d always said that if I could ever get into the Rutland City Public Schools, I would take a shot at it,” she said.
In 2019, she assumed the role of director after the retirement of Glen Olson.
Bill Olsen, Superintendent of Rutland City Public Schools, said Connor is “completely deserving” of the award, noting her vision and collaborative spirit.
He praised Connor’s ability to create partnerships with industry leaders throughout the region.
“They’re looking towards the future for the region,” he said. “They’re trying to understand what the regional labor needs are and making sure that the school can help supply that.”
Olsen added Connor has fostered a “great culture and school spirit” at Stafford.
“They have their own identity,” he said. “For a two-year tech center, sometimes that’s hard to build.”
Scott Farr, director of the River Valley Technical Center and a fellow VACTED member, said the award was a recognition of Connor’s “fine work” and “professionalism.”
He called Connor “one of the best educators I’ve ever worked with in my career.”
“You want your child in her classroom because it’s a balance of support, accountability and then just the passion she brings to it,” he said.
Farr said Connor is an active member of VACTED and is always quick to offer advice — and, sometimes, a joke.
“She has a great sense of humor,” he said. “In this year of COVID, administrators, we kind of commiserate with each other. It was a little bit of a foxhole mentality. She always had something kind of fun or a quip to say,” he said.
Connor reflected about how CTE has evolved in Vermont during the past 30 years as business and education leaders began to recognize the need to develop a skilled workforce for the different businesses that were moving into the state.
“So the natural fit was for them to start connecting with tech centers,” she said.
Connor used the health care industry as an example.
“Forever, we haven’t been able to have enough nurses or LNAs or pharmacists or whatever within the medical field, and tech centers — with a hands-on approach — really was the place to start that.”
But despite that growth, Connor acknowledged there is still a stigma associated with CTE that she and her fellow directors continue to work to erase.
“Changing the mindset can be hard,” she said. “We have so many intelligent students here that are college bound, that are leaving here with a semester’s worth of college credit, sometimes more. And they are just as capable and just as intelligent as their peers (who are) in a traditional academic setting.”
