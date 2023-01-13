BARRE — Police say a pair of women from Connecticut had drugs on them while one of them was driving erratically on Interstate 89.
Heather L. Payne, 38, of New Britain, Connecticut, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of heroin possession.
If convicted, Payne faces a maximum sentence of six years in prison. She was released on conditions, including not to possess or use regulated drugs without a prescription.
Crystalynn R. Mead, 36, of North Haven, Connecticut, has been charged with misdemeanor counts of cocaine possession and hallucinogen possession. Mead’s case has been referred to the Tamarack program, a form of court diversion for adults charged with a crime who have a substance use or mental health treatment need.
Trooper Skylar Velasquez, of the Vermont State Police, said in his affidavit on Nov. 14 a woman called police to report someone was driving erratically on the interstate. Velasquez said the caller reported she was following the vehicle and at one point it nearly crashed.
He said he caught up to the vehicle in Middlesex. The trooper said he saw the vehicle drifting into the passing lane from the travel lane. Velasquez said he then pulled the vehicle, a 2011 Volvo SUV, over.
The trooper said the driver was identified as Payne. He said a passenger in the vehicle, Mead, wasn’t identified until she was back at the barracks in Berlin.
Velasquez said Mead appeared unconscious when he approached the Volvo. He said Payne reported Mead was sleeping and shook her shoulder to wake her up, but she came to slowly. He said Mead’s eyes would barely open and she couldn’t form coherent sentences.
Velasquez said Payne reported she was driving from Connecticut to Burlington to meet with Mead’s extended family there. He said Mead reported they were going to see Payne’s family.
The trooper said he had Payne perform field sobriety tests, which did not indicate she was driving under the influence.
With Mead apparently under the influence of drugs and the pair’s stories not matching, Velasquez said investigators asked Payne for permission to search the vehicle. He said she initially agreed but withdrew consent while filing out the consent form. Velasquez said a police dog was used and indicated there were drugs in the vehicle.
After telling Payne police would obtain a search warrant for the vehicle and seize it if she still refused to consent to a search, the trooper said Payne gave investigators permission to search the SUV. He said Mead also gave police consent to search her items in the vehicle.
Inside the SUV, he said investigators found 5.87 grams of suspected cocaine, 16 bags of suspected heroin and a scale in Payne’s belongings. In Mead’s items, he said police found 0.19 grams of suspected cocaine, what appeared to be two small hallucinogenic mushrooms and a small amount of suspected heroin.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
