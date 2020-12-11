BARRE — Police say a Connecticut man accused of smashing windshields in Barre and Montpelier last year has vandalized more vehicles and buildings.
Micael S. Bizuneh, 32, of Hartford, Connecticut, pleaded not guilty Friday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a misdemeanor count of violating conditions of release. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of six months in prison. He was ordered held at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury pending release to a responsible adult.
Bizuneh was supposed to be arraigned on five felony and two misdemeanor counts of unlawful mischief Friday, but Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault said police in Berlin were still working on the paperwork and the arraignment should take place next week.
Police said in a news release Friday Bizuneh has vandalized vehicles and is responsible for graffiti on commercial buildings and churches in Berlin.
For the violation of conditions of release, police said Bizuneh was located Thursday in the Kohl’s parking lot in Berlin at about 8 p.m. Police said he has conditions of release which include a curfew starting at 7 p.m.
Bizuneh has conditions of release in place because he is facing 12 misdemeanor counts of unlawful mischief and a misdemeanor count of giving false information to law enforcement. Bizuneh has pleaded not guilty to the crimes. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 12 years in prison on those charges.
Police said Bizuneh had been smashing windshields on vehicles in Barre and Montpelier in August 2019.
He is also facing a misdemeanor count of domestic assault for allegedly pushing a woman up against a door in Northfield on Oct. 1. He has pleaded not guilty to that charge as well.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.