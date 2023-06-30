BURLINGTON — A Connecticut man has been sentenced to six years and six months in prison on a federal drug charge following a drug bust in Northfield in October.
Raymond Rivera, 33, of Hartford, Connecticut, was sentenced on June 20 in U.S. District Court in Burlington to 66 months to serve on a felony count of possessing cocaine and fentanyl with intent to distribute. He also was sentenced to an additional 12 months to serve on a probation violation.
Rivera pleaded guilty to the drug charge on Jan. 3. He will serve five years on probation once released from prison.
According to court records, police executed a search warrant on a home on Colson Road in Northfield on Oct. 20. Police said inside the home, they found Rivera, Amanda Conant, Steven James Arnold and Jasmine Brown.
Police said they also found 272 grams of cocaine, 128 grams of fentanyl and another 93 bags of fentanyl that were ready for sale. All of the substances found at the home field tested positive, according to court records.
According to a news release, Rivera was on probation when the search warrant was executed. He reportedly was convicted on a drug charge in federal court in Connecticut in 2015.
Police said Conant reported Rivera had reached out to her on Facebook because he wanted to sell drugs in Vermont. Conant told police she and Arnold, her boyfriend, then worked to find Rivera a place to stay and located a place on Colson road.
Conant, 32, has been charged in federal court with a felony count of narcotic distribution by making available for use a place to store and distribute fentanyl and cocaine. If convicted, Conant faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. The case against her is still active, and Conant had pleaded not guilty at arraignment in March, though it appears she may have since changed her plea. Court records show a plea agreement was filed in April and a change of plea hearing was held on May 4. It's unclear what the terms of the plea agreement are. She is scheduled to be sentenced on the federal charge on Sept. 18.
Arnold, 30, of Roxbury, is facing a felony count of delivering cocaine, while Brown, 19, of Northfield, is facing a misdemeanor count of cocaine possession. Both have pleaded not guilty to the charges in state court and the cases against them are still active.
Conant also is facing state charges in unrelated matters.
In February, she pleaded not guilty in Washington County criminal court to a felony count of assault and robbery. If convicted, Conant faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.
Police said Conant robbed the Convenience Plus store on North Main Street in Northfield in November. She's accused of making off with $860.
In Orange County, she’s accused of stealing an ATV in Tunbridge after leading police on a chase. Police said the chase was part of an investigation where they learned Conant had broken into homes in Barnard and Roxbury and was storing stolen items at a home in Bethel.
A change of plea hearing for Conant is set for Sept. 21 for her state charges.