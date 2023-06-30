BURLINGTON — A Connecticut man has been sentenced to six years and six months in prison on a federal drug charge following a drug bust in Northfield in October.

Raymond Rivera, 33, of Hartford, Connecticut, was sentenced on June 20 in U.S. District Court in Burlington to 66 months to serve on a felony count of possessing cocaine and fentanyl with intent to distribute. He also was sentenced to an additional 12 months to serve on a probation violation.

