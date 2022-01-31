BURLINGTON – A Connecticut man has been sentenced to 37 months in federal prison in a drug trafficking case.
Tirrell Adams, 36, of Hartford, was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in Burlington on a felony count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and fentanyl. Adams pleaded guilty to the charge. He also will serve three years on probation after he is released.
According to court records, Adams met with an undercover special agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives and agreed to sell the agent cocaine and fentanyl. Adams met with the agent in Northfield in May and was taken into custody.
He was found with nearly 91 grams of cocaine and nearly 17 grams of fentanyl, according to court records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.