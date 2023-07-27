BARRE — A Connecticut man accused of killing two people in Woodbury in 2018 related to a drug debt has challenged how some of the evidence in the case was collected, arguing investigators should have obtained a search warrant.
Manuel Gomez, 34, of Hartford, Connecticut, has been charged in Washington County criminal court in Barre with two felony counts of aggravated murder and two felony counts of first-degree arson. Gomez pleaded not guilty to the charges in December 2021.
If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Gomez has been held on $750,000 bail since his arraignment and is currently housed at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
According to court records, David Thompson, 48, Carol Fradette, 29, and their two dogs were shot and killed, and their two homes set ablaze on Bliss Road in Woodbury on Oct. 30, 2018. Police said an investigation revealed Gomez had been selling large quantities of heroin to Thompson, and Thompson had owed Gomez about $20,000.
Police said witnesses reported Thompson had been selling heroin and cocaine in the Woodbury area for years. Witnesses reported Thompson had tried to get out of the drug game because Fradette was on probation, according to court records. Police said witnesses reported they believed this, along with money Thompson owed to his drug suppliers, led to Thompson’s death.
Gomez admitted to selling drugs to Thompson, according to court records, and he had heard about Thompson’s death and was at the scene shortly after the killings, but he denied any involvement.
Vermont State Police connected Gomez to the scene through a cellphone found on the ground, near a latex or nitrile glove and a lighter. Police said DNA found on the phone matched Gomez.
What investigators did with that phone once they found it was the basis of two motions Gomez’s attorney, Kelly Green, filed on Gomez’s behalf seeking to suppress evidence in the case. Green, representing Gomez through the defender general’s office, argued police should have obtained a search warrant before disassembling the phone and searching the sim card for identifying information. Green also argued police should have obtained search warrants before looking for DNA on the phone, before creating a DNA profile of the sample found on the phone, and additional warrants were necessary before that profile was used to search state and national databases looking for a match. She said the DNA sample collected from Gomez must be suppressed because it was based on information taken from the phone, which she argued was information collected unlawfully without a warrant.
A hearing was held on those motions this week. The hearing took up all of Tuesday’s and most of Wednesday afternoon’s court time. The first day of the hearing consisted of investigators and those at the Vermont Forensic Laboratory testifying to what they did in this case. The second day consisted of argument between Green in support of the motions and Deputy State’s Attorney Zachery Weight against them.
Investigators had determined the phone found at the scene was abandoned, because they couldn’t find anyone there at the time claiming the phone, and seized it. If an item is deemed abandoned, its owner is considered to have forfeited their right to object to search or seizure. Green argued the seizure of the phone and searching it for identifying information in this case was unlawful because the phone was not abandoned and was locked at the time, showing the owner did not want people to access it and had a privacy interest in the phone.
Court records show the name on the account for the phone was listed as “José Calderon” with an address of 45 Sand Hill Road in Marshfield. Investigators later determined the name was an alias and that address doesn’t exist. Green said this shows the phone’s owner was trying to shield their identity, further proof that the owner had privacy concerns.
Investigators testified that they didn’t obtain a search warrant for the phone initially because they didn’t know who it belonged to, so they didn’t know whether it was connected to the case. They argued it could have belonged to another victim who may have been at large or possibly a hostage, so their first order of business was to figure out who the owner of the phone was. The state argued there were "exigent" circumstances in this case, which is an exception to the rules requiring a search warrant, because police had two dead gunshot victims to investigate, two burned homes and no information about who killed the victims nor whether anyone else was in danger.
Green pointed out police did obtain a search warrant for the crime scene hours after arriving on scene and could have included a request to search the phone in that warrant, but didn’t. She also pointed out there was no evidence showing anyone else could have been in danger, though the state noted that wasn’t readily apparent hours after the scene was discovered.
Green said case law exists outside Vermont showing police need to obtain a warrant even if the information they are seeking is just a phone number.
“The state wants to argue, I think, that this is all just processing. ‘We’re just processing the evidence.’ And I’m telling you it’s a search. And I’m telling you there’s law to say it’s a search. This isn’t just processing, administrative stuff,” she said.
Weight argued what investigators did was no different from finding a wallet on the ground and checking for a driver’s license. He said police did not try to access the contents of the phone without a warrant, just its identifying information, which is not protected.
He said what Green argued would lead to a “slippery slope,” where the state would need to obtain search warrants for routine parts of an investigation. He compared Green’s argument about needing a search warrant before looking for DNA to needing a search warrant to confirm a substance found on a suspect was heroin or cocaine.
“We are going to get bogged down in warrant applications. … And the concern that the court should have is now creating this new law that doesn’t exist that says, ‘The lab must do everything with a warrant,’” the prosecutor said.
Weight argued the case law Green cited was case-specific and the facts of those cases are quite different from what happened here.
He said police disassembling the phone was in keeping with the search warrant issued for the crime scene. He said the warrant instructed police to inventory what was seized from the scene, so they needed details such as the make, model and serial number of the phone to accurately inventory it.
Judge Kevin Griffin said he would issue a decision on the motions as soon as possible. The judge is expected to rotate out come September and will be replaced by Judge John Pacht. If Judge Griffin finds in Green’s favor, another hearing will take place to determine what evidence in the case will be suppressed and what can stay in because the state can show it obtained that evidence independent of the phone or DNA. He asked the parties what their thoughts were on Judge Pacht handling that potential future hearing. Both parties said they preferred Judge Griffin stay with the case, rather than rely on another judge to interpret what Judge Griffin intended in his decision.
