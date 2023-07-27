BARRE — A Connecticut man accused of killing two people in Woodbury in 2018 related to a drug debt has challenged how some of the evidence in the case was collected, arguing investigators should have obtained a search warrant.

Manuel Gomez, 34, of Hartford, Connecticut, has been charged in Washington County criminal court in Barre with two felony counts of aggravated murder and two felony counts of first-degree arson. Gomez pleaded not guilty to the charges in December 2021.

