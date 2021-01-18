MONTPELIER — News the Capital City will be awarded $300,000 in federal funds to advance plans for one of two riverside parks arrived, even as city officials are readying to apply for a $20,000 grant that could finance the completion of the other.
The vacant lot with the downtown address – 16 Main St. – is the focus of the pending application, while the proposed park with the price tag approaching $1 million is the one the one that will receive the six-figure jolt.
Other than cost the only thing separating the two undeveloped properties is the North Branch of the Winooski River.
Though details of the award haven’t yet been announced, city councilors were told last week the Vermont River Conservancy has secured a $300,000 from the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
That represents a huge boost to plans for Confluence Park – the one planned on the west bank of the North Branch at its confluence with the Winooski River.
Conceptually discussed for more than two decades plans for the park, which would create a new riverfront amenity with easy access to the water for folks who want to go fishing or launch a canoe, have been refined in recent years. The price tag for the conceptual design unveiled nearly 18 months ago was $650,000 to $1 million.
The newly awarded $300,000 grant puts a detectable dent in that dated estimate and suddenly makes the project seem more doable.
It won’t come together as quickly as what is being planned on the other side of the North Branch, where city officials are hoping to land a $20,000 state grant to finance a park on the vacant lot located just across the railroad tracks from Shaw’s supermarket.
Those plans were still a work in progress as recently as last Wednesday when city councilors endorsed the application for a “placemaking” grant from the state Agency of Commerce and Community Development.
Though the design presented to the council included a small play structure, members were told that element would not be part of the formal application, which must be submitted by Friday’s 4 p.m. deadline.
Other key features of the proposal – including the proposed relocation of the pergola-like structure located at choke-point on along the bike path on the other side of the river and the creation of a new “pump track” for cyclists – are part of the plan. So is the creation of a riverside “memorial seating” area, as well as benches landscaping and a public art component.
If approved, councilors were told the $20,000 grant would fully fund the vision for the vacant lot that sits between Shaw’s and the Bacon Block – a three-story brick building whose long-time ground-floor tenants included The Drawing Board and the Savoy Theater. They were told it would also solve a previously identified problem at what has been described as “a choke point” along a stretch of bike path located on the other side of the river.
The problem involves the ornate wooden structure that is located in what is known as Guertin Park – an area where the path narrows near a footbridge that crosses the Winooski River.
Responding to complaints from some path users last summer, councilors had talked about moving the structure. That would happen under the park proposal. The structure would remain accessible, but would be more visible and located in a park designed around it.
The proposed “pump track” would be a new amenity for cyclists and located along a multi-use path that runs from Dog River Road on one side of the city to Gallison Hill Road on the other.
City officials should know next month whether the application is approved. If the grant is awarded, the work would be completed over the summer.
