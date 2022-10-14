BARRE — Creating a committee to look at behavioral issues in Barre’s pre-K-12 school system is fraught with problems and isn’t a step a majority of the school board was willing to take this week.
It’s not that board members — those who backed an alternative plan proposed by School Director Paul Malone and the three who voted against it — weren’t sensitive to behavior-related concerns they’ve heard from parents and community members in recent months. All agreed they are.
However, some openly are skeptical of a proposal they create an ad-hoc committee to explore the issue and at least one said he was “vehemently opposed” to an idea he described as dangerous.
Malone said he feared the task was ill-suited for a committee, noting behavioral issues that warrant the board’s consideration are routinely handled in executive session.
After listening to proponents of the idea argue a committee could steer clear of issues associated with student confidentiality and personnel matters, Malone wasn’t convinced. He suggested Vermont’s Open Meeting Law posed a hurdle.
From Malone’s view — one that was unequivocally shared by Superintendent Chris Hennessey and, ultimately, a majority of the board — the risk of creating a committee outweighed the potential reward.
If only from a liability standpoint, Malone said the kind of data-driven analysis some residents said they were interested in was best left to the board.
“I’m sure the attorneys would tell us: ‘Don’t do it,’” Malone said. “So I’m saying: ‘Don’t do it.’ There are too many dangers.”
Hennessey didn’t hesitate when asked whether he would recommend creating a committee to focus on behavioral issues.
“Absolutely not,” he said, suggesting administrators could prepare a briefing on the subject for the board’s review next month in an effort to outline where things stand nine weeks into the new school year.
“We would like an opportunity to be able to share data with the board; to share the progress we’re making; and the work we’re doing, and see where that goes,” he said.
Though the vote wasn’t unanimous that is what board members agreed to do after hearing from some residents.
Some residents urged the board to create the committee.
“There doesn’t need to be any student names involved in any of this,” resident Sarah Helman said.
William Toborg agreed, suggesting creating a committee would send a signal to parents and community members who attended a “listening session” held in the wake of a bullying incident earlier this year.
“This would be an absolutely certain way to let them know: We take those concerns seriously,” he said.
Following a discussion during which another resident suggested the proposed committee be authorized to interview teachers, a majority of the board agreed it could send the same message by conducting the review and monitoring data itself.
The 5-3 vote came on a night that began with a resident reading a “personal email” Chair Sonya Spaulding purportedly sent hours before an August-ending “emergency meeting” and ended with School Director Terry Reil floating a bold proposal.
Spaulding didn’t dispute the authenticity of the Aug. 31 email, which was read without explanation by Barre Town resident Josh Howard. The rally-the-troops email involved the board’s handling of a since-resolved issue involving Hennessey that was the subject of multiple executive sessions, including one that was held a few hours after the email was written.
Most of the emails shared had been released pursuant to a public records request. The matter has been resolved by the board.
When Howard finished, however, Spaulding posed a question that had nothing to do with the substance of what he’d read.
“I’d like to know how you got access to my personal email?” she asked prompting a vague reply from Howard.
While Howard sought to rekindle a near-two-month-old dispute at the start of Thursday night’s meeting, Reil ended the meeting thinking about the future. He suggested it was probably time for the board to begin exploring strategically restructuring the three-school district with an eye toward creating a more efficient system, and freeing up funds for big-ticket projects, like the redevelopment of the athletic fields at Spaulding High School.
Reil said developing a long-term plan — one that doesn’t necessarily include two separate pre-K-8 schools feeding the same high school — was a worthwhile conversation. It’s one, he said, that could lead to students from Barre and Barre Town moving through the same elementary and middle school together before arriving at Spaulding.
It also could involve a restructuring at Spaulding, if and when the Central Vermont Career Center decides to move from the wing it has occupied for decades at the high school. (It is now an autonomous district.)
“I think it’s time that we do that,” he said of looking at a broader plan. “As a district, this is really the last one big thing from the merger that’s not done. If we want to be one true district, let’s be one true district.”
