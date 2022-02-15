James Condos said 12 years as Vermont secretary of state was enough.
Condos announced Tuesday he would not seek re-election in the fall, noting his tenure had been as long as that of his predecessor, Deborah Markowitz, and that of Jim Douglas, who went on to serve as governor.
“It just feels like it’s time for me,” he said. “While I have enjoyed this job every day, I am looking forward to a new chapter next January.”
Condos said he did not have any specific plans for that new chapter, though he mentioned a desire to travel and spend more time with his grandchildren. He said he had no plans to run for higher office.
“In this business, I’ve learned never to say never, but that’s not my intent,” he said. “I’m 71.”
Condos entered politics as a member of the South Burlington City Council, later representing Chittenden County in the Vermont Senate before being elected secretary of state in 2010.
Condos listed digitizing the office as his most noteworthy accomplishment, saying that was the key to everything else his staff got done.
“By going to the digital environment, we are much more accurate, much more process-driven,” he said.
Condos said the change enabled Vermont to become a national leader in election administration. He said turnaround time on business registrations went from 15 days to 30 minutes and that where it used to take 10 to 12 weeks to catch up on annual reports, the process now happens “instantaneously.” He also said his office went from taking $1.8 million a year from the general fund to being self-sufficient.
Condos’ departure comes at a time when election officials nationally have faced a climate of hostility. Condo said he was glad Vermont was a different sort of state.
“It is disheartening to see what’s going on around the country,” he said. “I thank the Lord we don’t have that situation here in Vermont, but it does exist.”
Condos said his website has a “facts vs. myths” section aimed at combating a “massive disinformation campaign” taking place on social media and touted the security of Vermont’s election, noting that in the most recent election there was one case of fraud out of 375,000 votes cast.
“That person was caught,” he said. “Is there some voter fraud now and again? Yeah, there is. It’s minuscule.”
Condos offered thanks and praise to a number of people but noted his comments about one, Deputy Secretary of State Chris Winters, was not an endorsement to become his successor.
“I have never endorsed anybody for elective office,” Condos said. “I know he’s considering a run for this seat, and I will deal with that at the appropriate time.”
