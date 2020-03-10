BARRE – The Vermont Philharmonic has canceled Sunday’s “Family Concert” at the Barre Opera House citing concerns about the event’s potential for spreading COVID-19.
“We are doing this to avoid spreading the disease to our audience or performers, many of whom are in the high-risk group of older adults that have been advised by the CDC and other health professionals to limit their participation in large groups,” a spokesperson for the Vermont Philharmonic said in a prepared statement.
“At this point we have to assume that the virus is present in many areas in Vermont, and we do not want to encourage our performers or our audience to take an unnecessary risk of contracting the disease,” the statement said.
The concert had been set for 2 p.m. Sunday and those who bought tickets in advance can obtain refunds by contacting the Barre Opera House at 476-8188.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.