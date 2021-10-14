MONTPELIER — In response to a report that assessed Montpelier police, city councilors were urged against allowing sex work and reminded how upset residents remain about police killing Mark Johnson in 2019.
The Police Review Committee gave a presentation at the City Council’s regular meeting Wednesday. The committee was formed a year ago in response to calls for police reform after high-profile killings of Black people by police across the country and after Johnson was gunned down by officers in August 2019.
The full report is available on the city’s website. It includes recommendations that committee members said would make the police department more transparent, accountable and in better position to respond to the community’s needs.
One of the more controversial recommendations is to repeal the city’s ordinances against prostitution. Committee members reported sex workers, who they said are already working in the Capital City, have said they are afraid to go to police when they are victimized and felt targeted by police.
The committee said the city’s ordinances criminalize “housing for sex workers, the act of sex work and a safe workplace for sex workers.”
It recommended police continue to focus on cases of human trafficking and instances of sexual coercion or force.
Maggie Kerrin, the Vermont chair of New Englanders Against Sexual Exploitation, read a transcript from a video her group created called “The Oldest Oppression.” Kerrin read accounts from survivors of human trafficking who reported they were victimized as teenagers and treated as property instead of people.
Michael Shively, a sex-trafficking expert with the National Center on Sexual Exploitation, said for 20 years he’s been studying sex work and sexual exploitation. Shively said prostitution has been shown to be by far the most dangerous way someone can make money.
He said fully decriminalizing prostitution would allow any home in the city to become a brothel.
“And there’s nothing you can do about it because exchanging money for sex is not against the law if this ordinance were to pass,” he said.
Shively said he’s interviewed 47 federally convicted sex traffickers. He said he asked 22 of them about decriminalizing prostitution and whether it would make their jobs easier or harder.
“The typical response was to laugh and to say, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me, that’s a stupid question. The answer’s so obvious.’ … 100% of convicted sex traffickers would prefer to operate in an environment where there are no prohibitions against prostitution,” he said.
Justin Drechsler, a member of the committee and a defense attorney, said the committee is not advocating for the decriminalization of sex work. Drechsler noted if the city were to repeal its prostitution ordinances it would still be subject to state law. He said consensual sex work and human trafficking would remain illegal.
Drechsler said the city’s prostitution ordinances are “quite antiquated and quite sexist” and need to be repealed.
The city’s prostitution ordinance states, “No female person shall be a prostitute, or shall ply the vocation of a prostitute, or shall subject her person to prostitution, in the city; and no male person shall associate with such female person for the purpose of prostitution.”
The city also has an ordinance barring houses of prostitution.
One of the committee’s recommendations is to create a community engagement protocol when there is an officer-involved shooting. This was in response to Johnson’s killing. Drechsler said residents reported they were not happy with how the incident was handled, in terms of getting information out.
Police said Johnson was holding a pistol, which later turned out to be a pellet gun, and failed to respond to police commands to drop it. He also pointed the gun at officers before he was shot and killed.
The Washington County State’s Attorney’s office and the state Attorney General’s office both investigated the shooting and cleared the officers involved.
Resident Morgan Brown said he continues to hear justifications and excuses for why Johnson was killed.
“He essentially was perceived as a monster and was put down as if he were a rabid animal. Mark Johnson was not a monster nor a rabid animal. And he, as well as the community, deserved much better,” Brown said.
Resident Anni Sawyer said there was an outpouring of love and tribute after Johnson’s “murder.”
“Because I do think, myself, that it was a cold-blooded murder,” Sawyer said.
Sawyer said Johnson was a member of the mental health community. She said that community is highly-stigmatized.
Sawyer said there must be better ways for officers to handle such incidents so that something like this won’t happen.
Councilor Conor Casey said it’s important to point out the shooting was cleared by two independent investigations.
“The Mark Johnson case was an absolute tragedy that I think we need to learn from. And hopefully some of the recommendations in this report can steer us to avoiding a situation like that in the future. But I think City Council does need to stand by our staff in this case,” he said.
The council unanimously approved a motion to accept the committee’s report and to soon look into some of the recommendations that would require funding from the upcoming budgeting process.
