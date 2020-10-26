MONTPELIER – City councilors are set to receive a private “security briefing” Wednesday night outlining evolving plans to respond to “various scenarios” that could play out in the aftermath of the Nov. 3 election.
If that sounds pretty cryptic, it is. The executive session warned at the end of the virtual council meeting is pinned on the presumption that publicly discussing public safety precautions in this instance could create a threat to public safety.
City Manager Bill Fraser said Monday the justification for the virtual closed door meeting is an exception to Vermont’s Open Meeting Law that involves the discussion of “… security or emergency response measures, the disclosure of which could jeopardize public safety.”
“I don’t know a whole lot about it,” Fraser said. “I think that the state and local departments have been talking (about) what happens if there’s a contested election and there’s a big protest.”
It wouldn’t be the first time.
More than 15,000 people flooded the streets of Montpelier a day after President Donald Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20, 2017, and while the Capital City edition of the Women’s March on Washington was a generally peaceful protest that year, Fraser said this summer featured some “flare ups” at well-attended rallies at the State House. One of them, ironically, was a pro-police rally that provoked a counter protest several weeks after a “Black Lives Matter” mural was painted on State Street and then vandalized.
“The concern, as I understand it, is tensions are even higher now,” Fraser said, noting the approaching election has police girding for what might happen after Election Day depending on the outcome of the presidential race.
It isn’t at all clear what result – if any – would be most concerning, and it’s even less clear when national results will be available. Delays are expected.
A Trump win might generate one reaction in a state he has virtually no chance of winning. A loss and his refusal to concede amid allegations of election fraud might generate another.
All Fraser said he knows is that law enforcement at several levels are on alert and that Police Chief Brian Peete has asked to brief the council.
“I think there is more preparation between Capitol Police, state police and local police,” he said.
Pressed on the decision to warn that briefing in executive session, Fraser acknowledged that was the subject of some “back and forth” conversation on Friday. He said he hadn’t personally vetted whether some, or all, of the briefing – from what might spark a theoretical protest to how police planned to handle it – could be held in open session.
“That’s a fair question,” he said. “I’ve got to go through the detail and see.”
Fraser said that exercise could negate the need for the executive session, though, without knowing more, he couldn’t say.
“Our policy is to always err on the side of public session,” he said.
