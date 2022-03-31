DUXBURY — And then there were three openings on the Harwood School Board.
The Town Meeting Day election added several new members to the 14-member Harwood Unified Union School District School Board but failed to attract any candidates for openings representing both Duxbury and Fayston.
Now the board has a third vacancy to fill after one newly elected member from Waterbury submitted her resignation in frustration over lack of computer access to conduct board business.
Last Tuesday, March 22, the school district posted a notice on Waterbury’s Front Porch Forum that there is a new School Board vacancy to be filled. It did not specify which of the four Waterbury seats was open.
The spot belonged to Jacqueline Kelleher who ran as a write-in candidate in the March 1 election. Kelleher stepped up to run after the January filing deadline when she learned that no one would be on the ballot for the position.
She easily won the required 30 votes needed for a write-in candidate as 103 voters filled in her name on their ballots. The position would last for two years that are remaining on a three-year term.
Kelleher was the third person in a year to hold the seat. Michael Frank was elected to it in March 2021 and resigned last June. Scott Culver then was appointed to serve until March 1 and he opted not to run for the remainder of the term.
Kelleher works for the state Agency of Education as director of special education. She applied last summer to serve on the School board when the seat was open, but withdrew out of concern that her job would prevent her from serving on a local school board. She said she since cleared the move with Education Secretary Dan French before running as a write-in for the March election.
The Harwood district serves the towns of Duxbury, Fayston, Moretown, Waitsfield, Warren and Waterbury. Each town has two school board members except Waterbury which has four based on population.
--A short tenure
Kelleher attended the board’s brief organizational meeting on March 9 when the group welcomed the newly elected members and chose officers for the coming year.
Following that meeting, a school district staffer contacted Kelleher regarding getting set up in her position. New members receive materials related to their service and are issued an email address on the district’s computer system.
During that process, Kelleher noted that she does not own her own personal computer separate from a state computer she uses for her job.
“I then requested access to an electronic device (such as a loaner Chromebook on its last leg) that I could work with and store board documents/access virtual workspace to conduct board transactions. I was told this was not possible,” she wrote in an email to board Chair Kristen Rodgers on March 10. “Because I do not have access to a laptop/iPad/Chromebook to conduct board business, I will need to request that the district prints out board materials for each board meeting. … I know this will be a burden, but outside of accessing email, I do not have capacity to purchase an electronic device for board work and collaboration.”
On March 11, Rodgers replied to Kelleher saying that the school district has not budgeted for the cost of loaner devices for board members. She noted that paper copies of agendas and board meeting materials could be provided, but that would not be ideal.
“Additionally. the expectation is that all board members have access to email, zoom, committee meetings, confidential files and time-sensitive blasts. These responsibilities would not be suitable for printing or going through a third party,” Rodgers explained.
She outlined several options: “Moving forward: You may decided [sic] to use your stipend that is given at the end of your service year towards a new device. ... You may use your personal computer (this is currently what all board members have chosen to do thus far) Ask your town if they would be willing to purchase a device for you. Step down as a board representative.”
Rodgers continued: “I am sorry we can not fulfill this request. Please let me know how you wish to move forward on this by April 1st.”
Kelleher said she didn’t view any of the options as workable. The board member stipend of $750 is given to members at the end of their year of service, in this case March 2023. She also said she stopped accessing her school email account after sending the resignation letter email.
-- Miscommunication
On March 14, Kelleher wrote back to Rodgers and Vice Chair Kelley Hackett saying she checked with the Waterbury town clerk that having access to a personal electronic device was not a prerequisite for serving on the School Board.
“I am not going to volunteer for a Board that will essentially say you must have access to personal technology to engage in board business,” she wrote. "I will not serve as a volunteer where public citizens offering to serve are not given equitable access and opportunity to support a district. This is elitist and quite frankly discriminatory. I have dedicated my life to access, equity and opportunity for children, youth and families. Clearly this Board work does not align with values that I have."
She also outlined concerns about using a personal computer for board business should electronic records be subject to any litigation in the future.
Kelleher concluded by offering her resignation: "I hope in the future the Board can identify a solution that supports Board members who do not have access to technology or for Board members seeking to protect their right to privacy when they make themselves vulnerable on personal electronic equipment to engage in Board business," she wrote. "Given your response, it seems my only option is to step down. I hereby submit my resignation. This is indeed unfortunate. I had a lot to offer our district. I am deeply saddened I cannot afford (literally) to serve my community and share my professional expertise as we forge ahead in these challenging times."
Rodgers in a March 16 reply to Kelleher and later to Waterbury Roundabout stressed that school email accounts are through the district’s website and could be accessed easily for records requests, making it unnecessary for a board member’s personal computer to be at issue should there be litigation.
In a public information request, Waterbury Roundabout obtained emails to and from Kelleher’s school district account. There were several messages to Kelleher following her resignation message and after the time she said she stopped looking at messages in that email account.
In the March 16 note to Kelleher, Rodgers and Hackett suggested one alternative: “If it is a financial burden for you and you do not have a device, then there might be an option that the district could consider paying you the $750 stipend upfront so that you may purchase a device to use for board matters.”
Kelleher said she did not see that message, which also contained a request that she reconsider resigning.
“We discourage you from resigning. We think you will be an excellent member. However, if you are willing to stay on as an active member of the board, please let us know,” Rodgers and Hackett wrote.
On March 21, another email from the leaders to Kelleher said: “Since we didn’t hear back from you regarding reconsidering stepping down. We will accept your letter of resignation effective Monday March 21, 2022.”
Rodgers also informed the other board members of Kelleher’s resignation in a group email on March 21: “We wanted to let you know Jacqui has resigned her seat on the School Board. we will be advertising the open seat immediately.”
-- No mention
The notice of the board vacancy was posted the following day. Kelleher did not attend the board’s regular meeting last week on March 23 nor was her resignation mentioned during that meeting.
When asked about messages sent to Kelleher’s school email account that she might not have seen, Rodgers in an email to Waterbury Roundabout this week explained that she had only used Kelleher’s school district email address.
“Unfortunately, it never occurred to me to copy Jacqui’s personal email as that is not how board members are supposed to communicate. All communications are supposed to be on the district’s server so that they can be available for production to the public,” she said.
Still, there might be a need to further discuss this issue, Rodgers acknowledged. “This situation has caused us to pause at our practices and while we navigate these new requirement and times we realize there is more discussion to be had on this topic. After convening with (Superintendent) Brigid (Nease), we learned that this request has never been made before now.”
Indeed, the situation appears to be rare. Sue Ceglowski, executive director of the Vermont School Boards Association this week said the group does not have any draft policy for school boards to turn to regarding technology or computer access for board members to fulfill their duties. When told of Kelleher’s resignation and the computer-access concern, Ceglowski said, “This is the first time this issue has come up.”
Although Kelleher’s resignation was accepted March 21, Waterbury Town Clerk Carla Lawrence Thursday said she had not received any official communication of the resignation yet.
When the position became vacant last year, the Waterbury Select Board interviewed applicants to offer input to the School Board which made the appointment, naming Culver at the time.
Anyone interested in any of the three openings on the HUUSD School Board should send a letter of interest to School Board Chair Kristen Rodgers and Superintendent Brigid Nease at krodgers@huusd.org and bnease@huusd.org
