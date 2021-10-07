EAST MONTPELIER — What was billed as a “community engagement forum” was more of a self-assessment because when you excluded administrators, the Washington Central School Board didn’t have much of a virtual audience Wednesday night.
That didn’t stop administrators from recapping an implementation plan that was crafted five years and three superintendents — two of them interim — ago. It also didn’t prompt them to stray much from a script that included creating virtual “breakout rooms” so board members and administrators could field questions from residents in small group settings.
“The purpose of the community forum is to really hear from the community,” Interim Superintendent Jennifer Miller-Arsenault explained.
The problem?
Even though Miller-Arsenault made the command decision to drop one of the six planned small groups, there weren’t enough community members to go around.
No residents — only board members and administrators — attended two of the small group settings and the other three were far from overflowing.
Two of the three heard one resident each and the third heard from two, though Calais residents Cynthia and Mack Gardner Morse were logged on together.
Sticking with the small group format, despite the unusually low turnout, had its advantages. It meant those who did attend had the attention of multiple administrators and board members. The downside was that no one heard everything that was said and everyone relied on recaps of the breakout room sessions — including the two where the only participants were either on the board or on the district’s payroll.
One explanation for the underwhelming turnout came courtesy of former board member Ginny Burley during one of the small group sessions and was relayed by Business Administrator Susanne Gann during her brief recap.
“‘Everyone’s minds are elsewhere right now,’” Gann reported Burley said.
School Director Scott Thompson said he proposed a solution in one of the resident-free breakout rooms that was spiked by Amy Molina.
“I suggested that maybe if we had a good old-fashioned roaring controversy it might draw more of a crowd, and Amy said: ‘No,’” Thompson said of Molina, who entered the meeting as the veteran director of student affairs at U-32 Middle and High School and left it as the school’s newest assistant principal.
It isn’t the first time Molina’s role at U-32 has shifted during the past 20 years. She was the school’s long-time athletic director, briefly taught middle school social studies and since 2015, had served in the no longer existing position of director of student affairs.
Molina recently earned her administrator’s license allowing her to serve the district in an expanded capacity and warranted her hiring as the school’s second assistant principal.
Board members also approved a staffing adjustment designed to pick up some of the slack created when Miller-Arsenault, the district’s long-time director of curriculum and assessment, was tapped to lead the district on an interim basis after the negotiated resignation of former superintendent Bryan Olkowski.
Ellen Dorsey, who currently works for the district four days a week as a math coach, will now spend a fifth day serving as its “assessment and professional development coordinator.”
Miller-Arsenault said the temporary staffing adjustment would help fill the void created by her in-house promotion.
Though it wasn’t discussed Wednesday, the district is looking to hire a part-time grants manager as part of the interim administrative restructuring.
Olkowski’s resignation capped a summer-long series of well-attended board meetings that followed an overwhelming “no confidence” vote by the district’s unionized educators. The search for a permanent replacement is just getting underway.
