At 12:15 a.m., on Feb. 2, Katy Knuth, of Stannard, discovered her home was on fire.
The horrible image will forever be sketched in her memory. but. so. too. will be an affirmation that she has great, caring friends who immediately stepped up to help.
Amy Rahn, Heather Gray and Kim Myers, set up a GoFundMe page to help Knuth; Knuth's neighbors, Gray and Simon Cohen, welcomed her into their home.
Knuth was driving home from her shift as a waitress at Michael’s on the Hill in Waterbury. She stopped at a friend’s house to pick up her dog and headed home.
“When I pulled into my driveway I saw smoke pouring out of my home and I ran inside,” she said.
She ran in to the burning building hoping to stop the fire, but the smoke and the heat were too fierce, she said. The frame of the log home is damaged but still standing, everything else was destroyed. Knuth's beloved cat, Claude, died.
Knuth has insurance but it is too early to determine how much of her loss is covered and what was not insured. Knuth hopes to rebuilt.
The goal of the GoFundMe page was initially set at $20,000 but was raised to $30,000 when donations, after just a few days, had exceeded the first target.
Knuth is well known around central Vermont -- a fixture at restaurants and businesses around the region. She is known for her upbeat temprement and signature smile.
“I helped organize this fundraiser because Katy is loved by many people and she needs support right now and I know that this community shows up to help,” Myers said.
“We have other friends who had a fire a few years ago, and I remember that it was really tough for them and we did the same thing for them. It's an easy thing for the community to do and it lifts a bit of the burden off in a really traumatic time. Our goal is for her to be able to take care of her immediate needs and to hopefully move forward with a bit more ease. However she chooses to move forward is okay with us, we just wanted to make it a little easier on her,” Myers said.
Myers and the other fund organizers sent out word across social media.
“GoFundMe is really well designed for fundraising in teams and it is optimized for spreading the word about a fundraising project via social media. Especially in the COVID era, when other kinds of fundraisers, like events, aren’t as possible, it seemed like a good way to recruit people from lots of communities that love Katy, to help her,” Rahn said.
Rahn met Knuth in 2010.
“Katy and I played for the legendary co-ed softball team, The Damned, together the first year of the team. We were also in Record Club together at Buch Spieler. We have had all kinds of marvelous swimming and dancing and cooking and laughing times together,” she said.
“When I heard from Katy that her house had burned down the night before, my mind started racing, thinking of the enormous undertaking of replacing every single thing in a home, and especially in Katy’s home. She lives more beautifully, more passionately, than probably anyone I know. Katy’s home is always a magical place, and since buying her cabin in Stannard, she has worked tirelessly to create her perfect unique spot. In the realization of what was lost, I knew that what she would need most, and what’s hardest to ask for, is money," Rahn said. "Since I had raised money for friends before, I knew how to do it. I think in an emergency, most people look for how their skills can be helpful. Fundraising online was something I knew how to do, so I was happy and even relieved to do it. When someone you love is hurting, it is a gift to be able to do something concrete to help.”
The GoFundMe campaign is just one part of the effort to help Knuth.
“As astonishing as the fundraising is, it’s also just one part of the care people are extending to our dear friend. Kim Myers and other partners in the community ... are all helping with donated goods and care packages, and Heather Gray is a crucial support for Katy. Local businesses are also finding ways to help. We are so grateful to see so many people helping. It’s a beautiful collective effort,” Rahn said.
The fund has raised more than $25,000 from more than 225 donors. Donations have ranged from $5 to $500.
“I like to think I’m tough and resilient, I’m a I-got-this-on-my-own type of folk. What I’m learning is opening myself to the help of others, accepting what all are offering to me is what will make me stronger, more gracious and at the end of this screwed up day, a better friend and human,” Knuth said.
The site can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/raise-a-new-roof-for-katy-knuth
