MONTPELIER – The Vermont House Committees on Government Operations and on Judiciary will be co-hosting virtual meetings next month looking for input from community members on proposed changes to law enforcement in Vermont.
The two-hour meetings will be held on Aug. 6 at 1 p.m.; Aug. 12 at 6 p.m.; and Aug. 16 at 4 p.m. To register to give testimony at one of these hearings, please fill out the registration form at https://legislature.vermont.gov/Links/PublicHearing-LE. Testimony should be limited to two minutes.
According to a news release, the Legislature is considering ideas on how police practices in the state should change, including policies on use of force, citizen oversight, use of body cameras, hiring and training of police officers, and other relevant issues. This is in response to the national reaction to events over the past several months which the committees say has brought systemic racism in the United States into dramatic focus.
The committees seek to hear about Vermonters’ experiences with law enforcement in Vermont. They also seek residents’ suggestions on how to improve interactions between the police and communities of color and other marginalized groups.
To submit written testimony, email testimony@leg.state.vt.us and indicate Police Reform in the subject line.
