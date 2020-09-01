BARRE — When it comes to a proposal to display a Black Lives Matter flag in City Hall Park a recently created committee will pick up where a divided City Council left off earlier this summer.
Judging from the briefest of discussions during its virtual meeting Monday night, it doesn’t appear any recommendation of the Diversity and Equity Committee will be unanimous.
At least one committee member — William Toborg — expressed reservations about a proposal that generated a spirited discussion when the council considered it on June 30. Another — Ellen Kaye — attended that meeting urging councilors to approve a draft policy that would allow them to make what she described at the time as a simple, but overdue statement.
That didn’t happen.
Siding with those who expressed reservations about the proposed policy, Mayor Lucas Herring cast the tie-breaking vote to effectively shelve it. The split decision on the draft policy proposed by Councilor Jake Hemmerick required the council to edit a resolution condemning “systemic racism and police brutality” on the fly before approving it.
Authored by Councilor Ericka Reil, the resolution presupposed approval of a proposed policy that opened the door to the display of “special flags” and expressed the council’s commitment to display the Black Lives Matter flag in City Hall Park.
That line was deleted before the resolution was approved and after councilors agreed to refer the proposed policy to a committee they’d just created and for which they were actively recruiting members.
Flash forward two months and that committee has now been seated and Kaye asked during its second meeting when it would respond to the council’s request.
“I feel like it’s a matter of urgency to take up that question,” she said, adding: “Given the state of Black lives, I would like to see us act on it sooner rather than later.”
Chairwoman Joelen Mulvaney said she wasn’t aware of the pending assignment and was unfamiliar with the backstory.
“I had no idea,” she said. “No one had said that to me, including the mayor.”
Kaye and fellow committee member Danielle Owczarski, who also attended the June 30 council meeting explained the council narrowly balked at the proposed policy before unanimously agreeing it warranted review by the Diversity and Equity Committee and vetting by City Attorney Oliver Twombly.
Kaye said she was confident the committee could address the “sticking points” raised by some council members and was eager to have that discussion.
“I think we can present something that says: ‘Yes, it is OK to do this,’” she said.
Not according to Toborg.
Toborg said he was skeptical of the proposal and concerned it would fuel division.
“While I appreciate the concept … that ‘black lives matter’ I think using those three words together has a connotation with the group Black Lives Matter that is divisive,” he said.
Mulvaney didn’t give it a chance Monday night.
After Toborg expressed his opinion and Kaye complained a substantive discussion of the policy was premature, Mulvaney agreed a formal consideration of the issue should wait.
“I really think that it would be unwise for us to begin a discussion such as this without warning it,” she said.
Mulvaney said she would include a review of the proposed policy on the agenda for the committee’s Sept. 21 meeting. She said Reil, who authored the resolution that initially called for displaying the Black Lives Matter flag in the park be invited to attend the meeting.
City Manager Steve Mackenzie suggested a similar invitation should be offered to Hemmerick who drafted the policy that was tabled by the council pending review by the committee.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
