BARRE — When it comes to digital speed signs, like the ones that were recently deployed at four of the Granite City’s gateways, the Transportation Advisory Committee has a two-word request for the city council: “More, please.”
The committee won’t have to ask that nicely, according to Mayor Jake Hemmerick.
Hemmerick attended the committee’s Wednesday night meeting and reminded City Manager Steve Mackenzie the council voted to add $20,000 to purchase additional speed signs to the city’s Capital Equipment Plan last year.
However, that plan was underfunded before the vote last September, and while the council has since changed, that fact hasn’t.
It isn’t an insurmountable hurdle, and Mackenzie said Thursday he will explore potential funding sources for more of the portable traffic-calming devices committee members agreed seem to be working.
Though the digital signs can be moved, committee members said they liked the existing locations and would prefer to add more where possible.
Committee members didn’t say where specifically, but Chair Michael Hellein suggested there is no shortage of options given some pretty simple criteria.
“We’re trying to reduce speeds where we know we’re going to have pedestrians,” he said.
Recently installed signs on both ends of Main Street, as well as Washington and Prospect streets, appear to be influencing driver behavior, and committee member Joanne Reynolds said moving one or more of them to collect data at other locations wouldn’t be particularly useful.
“We don’t really need the data because we know everybody’s driving too fast,” she said. “We want to change behavior.”
Though the sign on Washington Street might be a little too high and the one on South Main Street is close to the signalized intersection that funnels traffic up Parkside Terrace to Barre City Elementary and Middle School, committee members agreed the signs are functioning as had been hoped and concurred more would be useful.
Hellein said figuring out how to pay for them was above the committee’s “pay grade,” even as members unanimously agreed more would be better and deciding where to put them was a down-the-road decision.
That was before talk turned to “rectangular rapid-flashing beacons” and whether one was warranted in the problematic South Main Street crosswalk between the Tilden House and South Main Street.
Public Works Director Bill Ahearn said the answer was “yes” and “no.”
Ahearn acknowledged previous attempts to address the hazardous intersection have failed, and while one of the button-activated beacons might work if the crosswalk wasn’t so close to the signalized intersection where South Main, North Main, Prospect and Church streets converge.
Ahearn said the committee could explore other solutions for that crosswalk and suggested it try one of the beacons somewhere else.
Ahearn proposed a few locations, and the one committee members agreed made the most sense is the North Main Street crosswalk near Second Street.
The crosswalk is frequently used by pedestrians getting to and from Cumberland Farms and, depending how the beacon works, committee members agreed one might be tried a few hundred feet up the road near the Dollar General.
There was no consensus from the committee with regard to a crosswalk planned at the tricky intersection of Allen and Prospect streets.
The absence of sidewalks was problematic, as was the grade of the road and the configuration of the intersection where a turning truck frequently takes up two lanes. Creating a safe place for pedestrians to cross Allen Street along Prospect Street isn’t as simple as it sounds. The length of the crosswalk had Ericka Reil advocating for placing a “pedestrian refuge” in the middle of it, and Tina Routhier wondering why the city would encourage pedestrians to cross at that location.
“It’s a dangerous intersection,” she said.
Hellein agreed, but noted the crosswalk is an attempt to make it safer and an acknowledgment pedestrians already are crossing at that location.
Ahearn said he might tweak the design, but the new crosswalk should be painted by June 15.
